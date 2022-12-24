Caspar Lee got engaged after proposing to girlfriend Ambar Driscoll during a trip to South Africa

Caspar Lee has revealed that he is engaged to his girlfriend of four years Ambar Driscoll.

The YouTube sensation took to Instagram on Saturday to share the happy news and give fans a glimpse into the romantic proposal, which took place at luxury farm hotel 7 Koppies in South Africa.

While gushing that he “couldn’t be happier,” the British-South African star joked that his new fiancée “eventually said yes,” as the video showed her in shock at the moment.

Caspar Lee is engaged! The YouTube star has revealed he ‘couldn’t be happier’ after proposing to girlfriend Ambar Driscoll on a trip home to South Africa

Filmed from afar, Caspar could be seen getting down on one knee in front of the backdrop of the Gorgoeus Mountains.

Ambar, who looked gorgeous in a black maxi dress, covered her mouth with both hands as she took a step back and started to cry in fright.

Affirming that the emotion was out of happiness and that it was a firm yes from the beauty, the internet sensation captioned, “Happy tears, I promise.”

While adding “Couldn’t be happier” while sharing the video to his Instagram Stories.

Special moment: Caspar was filmed from afar and could be seen getting down on one knee in front of the Gorgoeus Mountains in the background

Surprise! Ambar, who looked beautiful in a black maxi dress, took a step back and started to cry in fright

As Ambar took to her own profile to share a smiley selfie of the couple, she held up her left hand to show off her gorgeous engagement ring.

And in another selfie, she held up her hand with the glittering stone and joked that she would switch from right to left handed to show off the ring more.

“Still in shock but I am SO HAPPY to marry the love of my life,” the brunette wrote to her Stories.

Adorable: The pair shared a sweet kiss the moment after Ambar said yes to her boyfriend

Ambar wrote: ‘Still in shock but I am SO HAPPY to marry the love of my life’

The pair were inundated with congratulations from a slew of celebrity friends, with Jamie Laing writing: ‘Congrats bro’ under Caspar’s message.

Chris Hughes wrote: ‘Congratulations both! X’ while fellow Love Island star Teddy Soares added: ‘YASSS!!!! Congratulations’.

Born in London but raised in South Africa, Caspar lives in the British capital with his new fiancée – and the pair are enjoying a trip back to the African continent this week.

What a rock: And in another selfie, she held up her hand with the shiny rock and joked that she would switch from right to left handed to show off the ring more

Support: The couple were inundated with congratulations from a slew of celebrity friends, with Jamie Laing writing: ‘Congrats bro’ under Caspar’s post

The duo first met at one of Caspar’s fan meet and greets, which Ambar attended as a viewer of his YouTube channel.

But it was later that they started a relationship, when the internet star sent Ambar a private message via Instagram – unaware that they had met before.

Caspar rose to fame after starting his YouTube channel in 2011 and became a staple of the UK audience – alongside channels like Zoella (Zoe Sugg), PointlessBlog (Alfie Deyes) and ThatcherJoe (Joe Sugg).

He and Joe even hit the screen with a BBC movie in 2015, before Caspar shifted his focus to being an investor and serial entrepreneur, even making the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2020 for his work in media and advertising.