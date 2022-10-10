Casillas and Puyol criticised for Twitter posts that seemingly revealed goalkeeper was gay

Iker Casillas has claimed that his Twitter account was hacked after the former goalkeeper appeared to be gay.

The legend of Real Madrid and Spain wrote a short message on the social media platform on Sunday afternoon, but it was subsequently deleted.

getty Casillas had an illustrious career on the pitch and is regarded as Real Madrid’s best goalkeeper ever

Casillas shared a post on Twitter on Sunday

It said, “Hope you respect me: I’m gay.”

Barcelona legend Carlos Puyol then responded to the tweet with the message: “It’s time to tell our story, Iker.”

However, Spanish publication AS claimed that Casillas’ post was written as a joke to stop the tabloids from writing and spreading rumors about his personal life.

The tweet was live for over an hour before it was deleted, and the retired star later said his account had been hacked.

Puyol also deleted his message shortly afterwards.

He wrote: “Account hacked. Fortunately everything is fine. Apologies to all my followers. And of course even more apologies to the LGBT community.”

The post was then deleted and he said it was hacked

Puyol also deleted his response to Casillas’ post

revealed FA to investigate dispute between Arsenal and Liverpool as managers talk to referee

MATCH DAY Everton 1-2 Man United LIVE: ‘Incredible’ Ronaldo wins match with 700th goal in his career

RESPONSE Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool LIVE: Saka gives Gunners 14 points ahead of Reds

CHEEKY ‘Can’t deal with big players’ – Aubameyang lashes out at Arteta in historic video

EXPLAINED Why is Everton vs Manchester United played at 7pm on Sunday?

CRUEL Newcastle are not a ‘big club’ despite propelling themselves to European places







Puyol later apologized for his actions and tweeted: I made a mistake. Sorry for a clumsy joke with no bad intentions and totally misplaced.

“I understand it may have hurt sensitivities. All my respect and support for the LGTBIQA+ community.”

Adelaide United midfielder Josh Cavallo, who announced in October 2021 that he was gay and became the only active male professional footballer in one of the world’s top leagues to do so, labeled the posts “beyond disrespectful”.

Posting before Casillas claimed his account had been hacked, the 22-year-old wrote: “Joking @IkerCasillas and @Carles5puyol and having fun coming out in football is disappointing.

GETTY Casillas, who played 725 times for Real and won the World Cup with Spain, tearfully said goodbye to football in 2020 after a heart attack

“It is a difficult journey that every LGBTQ+ ppl must go through. To see how my role models and legends of the game make it fun to come out and my community is beyond disrespectful.”

In a statement, equality activists Stonewall UK said: “It is disappointing to see homophobic ‘jokes’ being made at the expense of LGBTQ+ players and fans.

“Whatever their intent, our words matter. At Stonewall, we continue to fight for a better world where LGBTQ+ people can practice the sports we love as ourselves.”

Casillas’ love life has been the subject of great interest among the tabloid press in his native Spain following his divorce from his wife in March 2021.

Getty Australian Cavallo is the only publicly known gay top footballer currently playing, calling initial posts disrespectful

The World Cup and two-time European Championship winner was married to sports journalist Sara Carbonero for five years and they have two children together.

In September, he dismissed rumors that he was dating Gerard Pique’s former partner Shakira.

He shared images of news articles on Instagram, saying: “Touch your nose. OMG [Oh My God].”

Casillas, 41, has played 725 times for Real Madrid and won 19 trophies during his time at the Bernabeu, which also included three Champions League titles.

He left the club in 2015 to join Porto and played 156 times for the Portuguese club.

In May 2019, he suffered a heart attack in training, which eventually led to his retirement as a player.

He was also part of the Spanish side that won back-to-back European Championships and the World Cup, winning 167 caps.