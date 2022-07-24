Cash-strapped AC Milan set sights on bringing Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga to the San Siro

AC Milan have held talks with Tottenham director Fabio Paratici in a bid to bring defender Japhet Tanganga to the club on a loan basis with an obligation to buy.

The two sides are close to finalizing a deal for the defender, with Spurs negotiating a buy-back clause if Milan finalize the move.

Tanganga enjoyed a sustained stint on the flank during the early stages of last season before a serious knee injury ruled him out for the second half of the season.

Josep Tanganga played 45 minutes in Spurs’ friendly match against Team K League

The 23-year-old defender played 43 games for the club in three seasons

The former England youth international was deployed both centrally and on the right side of defense under Antonio Conte, starting both legs of the EFL Cup semi-final against eventual runner-up Chelsea.

After rising through the club’s youth ranks, Tanganga was first entrusted with a first-team place during Jose Mourinho’s reign at White Hart Lane.

The prospect’s rise to the higher ranks of the Spurs was documented in the Amazon ‘All or Nothing’ series.

Tanganga will look at the successes that fellow British defender Fikayo Tomori has enjoyed in San Siro.

Fikayo Tomori is coming off an excellent season as Milan have teased rivals Inter to the title

After repeatedly struggling to break into Chelsea’s first team, Tomori joined the Italian giants in January 2021 on a lease with an option to buy.

After the deal was finalized last summer, Tomori has built a formidable partnership at the heart of the club’s defence, alongside Pierre Kalula, laying the solid foundation that allowed Milan to win the Scudetto for the first time in more than a decade. to win.

Milan would also target 19-year-old Spurs midfielder Pape Matar Sarr as the Italian club look to bolster their ranks for the upcoming campaign.

The Serie A champions are currently in the midst of a takeover, with RedBird Capital partners signing an agreement with Elliot Advisors in early June.

However, with the deal yet to be finalized, the transfer negotiations are complicated and top targets such as Sven Botman have been missed.