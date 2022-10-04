Casey Donovan vows to lose 20kg with Jenny Craig so she can start a family

<!–

Singer Casey Donovan has committed to a weight loss program that she hopes will one day have children.

The Australian Idol winner, 34, has already lost seven pounds in one month thanks to Jenny Craig and plans to lose a total of 20 pounds.

She said The Daily Telegraph she wants to improve her physical and mental health before starting a family.

“I would like to start a family someday. I need to get my head and body in the right frame of mind to do it,” she said.

The reality TV star enlisted the help of weight loss gurus Jenny Craig to help her drop her weight from “scary” levels.

Casey said the support of her friend Renee Sharples, who she has been dating since 2020, has helped her stay committed.

“I just feel healthy inside,” she added.

The I’m a Celebrity… Get me out of here! star has spoken candidly about her weight in recent years.

In 2017, Casey revealed that she had lost a whopping 23 kg in 15 weeks.

The Australian Idol winner has already lost seven pounds in one month thanks to Jenny Craig and plans to lose a total of 20 pounds. In 2017, Casey revealed that she had lost 23 kg in 15 weeks

She shared a before and after photo on Instagram, saying, “If the motivation is lacking, I’ll see how far I’ve come. I don’t want to go back to that girl in the white shirt.

“It’s not an easy road, but the reward is so rewarding. Just to feel healthier and to be able to run a little longer each week makes me feel so much stronger.’

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph in 2020, Casey revealed that she focused on eating healthy and maintaining a calorie deficit to shed the pounds.

“My five a day are broccolini, asparagus, sweet potato, onion (it’s a vegetable, right?) and avocado,” she said.