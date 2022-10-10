Casey DeSantis’ emotional tribute to husband Ron after her breast cancer battle

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis may have positioned himself as one of the fiercest fighters in the country’s culture wars, but on Monday his campaign put First Lady Casey in the spotlight with an ad portraying him as a fighter for their family. .

“When I was diagnosed with cancer and I had to fight for my life, he was the father who took care of my children when I couldn’t,” the 42-year-old says in the ad.

“He was there to lift me off the ground when I literally couldn’t stand.

“He was there to fight for me when I didn’t have the strength to fight for myself.”

An emotional Casey DeSantis described how Florida governor husband Ron fought for their family after her breast cancer diagnosis

The video showed a softer side of Ron DeSantis, portraying him with the couple’s three kids

The ad will be shown statewide in Florida as DeSantis campaigns for another four-year term.

It comes after his wife was diagnosed with breast cancer.

In March, the governor announced that his wife was cancer-free after treatment and surgery.

DeSantis, 44, has already emerged as a leading contender for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election — if Donald Trump chooses not to run.

Proponents say Casey has proven to be an effective first lady, acting as an advocate for her husband’s policy platform.

And she has played a leading role in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian, appearing with her husband at press conferences.

Casey married the now governor in 2010 and the couple have three children: Madison, five, Mason, four, and Mamie, two.

But as her husband’s national profile grows, critics are questioning whether he has the kind of grip on retail politics — and the warmth with voters in small institutions — needed to impress in early states like Iowa and New Hampshire, which so crucial to a presidential run.

Enter the first lady and her campaign ad where she is seen sitting cross-legged on a sofa, surrounded by plush cushions and tasteful furnishings.

The video is clipped with images of the governor with children hanging from his shoulders.

‘I get the question all the time, who is Ron De Santis? He’s the kid who grew up here in Florida and had to pay his own way by paying for school and volunteering to serve in the Navy and expand in Iraq,” she says.

“He’s the man I fell in love with from the moment we met. And he’s the father of three rambunctious, energetic children: Mamie, our two-year-old little comedian, Madison, our beautiful sweet five-year-old, and Mason, our four-year-old athlete.”