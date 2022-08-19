Casey Affleck smooches girlfriend Caylee Cowan as they enjoy a night out in LA

<!–

He will be celebrating big brother Ben Affleck’s second marriage to Jennifer Lopez this weekend.

But Casey Affleck, 47, also felt the love when he enjoyed a night out in West Hollywood with girlfriend Caylee Cowan, 24, on Thursday night.

The couple celebrated Noah Tepperberg’s birthday at LAVO Restaurant, where they were spotted cuddling.

Kiss Me! Casey Affleck was all about his girlfriend Caylee Cowan as he enjoyed a night out in West Hollywood on Thursday night

The pair seemed totally in love with each other as they stood in the lobby of the restaurant, about to close their lips.

Caylee looked fabulous in an LBD with green flannel tossed over and a leather bag slung off her shoulder.

Her boyfriend kept it casual in a dark green long-sleeved shirt, beige pants and smart blue sneakers. A black cap completed the look.

Casey and Caylee weren’t the only lovebirds attending the bash.

Robin Thicke and his fiancée April Love Geary were also seen leaving the party, arm in arm.

Robin wore a low-cut star print top under a black jacket and trousers, while his leading lady looked stunning in an LBD and sheer heels.

Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim was also seen leaving the bash with his new girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk.

Marie wore a leggy outfit in a slim-fitting beige jacket and hot pants, while Jason looked smart in a white T-shirt and dark jeans.

Date night! Robin Thicke Linked Arms With His Fiance April Love Geary

Hot couple! Jason Oppenheim was spotted at the party with his new girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk

Jason’s brother Brett Oppenheim was also seen at the bash. The Selling Sunset star smiled broadly and was the definition of style in a black button-down and blue jeans.

The bash comes as Casey’s brother Ben prepares to tie the knot again this weekend with Jennifer in Georgia.

Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 50, officially tied the knot in Las Vegas last month, but this weekend they’re hosting a lavish party.

Style icon! Selling Sunset Brett Oppenheim was the definition of style

Affleck’s brother Casey, 48, will be there for Saturday’s big day and is also expected to attend Friday’s rehearsal dinner and a family barbecue on Sunday.

Yesterday, DailyMail.com revealed that the wedding was four months into the planning and that huge marquees have already been erected on the grounds of Affleck’s plantation-style estate.

Trucks carrying wedding infrastructure and food have also been spotted in the past day, with the ceremony expected to take place in the center of the property, close to a building called the farm.

Celebrity life coach Jay Shetty lines up to act.