Casey Affleck, 47, passionately kisses girlfriend Caylee Cowan, 24, at Venice Film Festival

Casey Affleck passionately kissed his girlfriend who was more than 20 years his junior as they boarded a water taxi.

The 47-year-old actor and 24-year-old rising actress were seen cuddling while in town for the Venice Film Festival on Wednesday.

The two walked hand in hand as they boarded the vessel together and stayed close together for the short boat ride.

Caylee looked stunning in a white mini dress with a plunging neckline.

She wore silver dangling earrings and a matching Dolce & Gabbana sacred heart shoulder bag.

She no doubt enjoyed the sights of the Italian city built into a lagoon in the Adriatic, while strapping a vintage Canon film camera around her neck.

Her blonde locks were worn out while she wore natural, complementary makeup with a pink lip.

Casey looked neat in a combination of a navy suit and a T-shirt, along with white sneakers.

He was in town for the premiere of his movie Dreamin’ Wild, in which he stars with Zooey Deschanel and Walton Goggins.

In January, Affleck and Cowan celebrated a year since the day they met by sharing heartfelt tributes to each other on their Instagram accounts.

“Lovers don’t finally meet somewhere, they’re into each other all this time,” Cowan began her post with a quote from 13th-century Persian poet Rumi.

“Today, January 26, is the day we first met. The universe conspired to bring us together when we needed each other the most,” she continued.

“Caleb Casey Affleck, you are the other half of my heart. You are such an amazing and loving boyfriend,” the actress wrote. “You’re a genius who beats everyone at chess (except your youngest son).

Affleck previously made his relationship with Cowan Instagram official in November 2021 with a chaste – and since deleted – post calling her his “love.”

He praised her for donating blood along with him and members of his baseball team, even though she’s “usually not keen on needles, blood, etc.”

The post confirmed a split from his previous girlfriend, actress Foriana Lima, 40, although neither party announced the breakup.