Casey Affleck, 47, cozies up to glamorous girlfriend Caylee Cowan, 24, at the amfAR Gala in Venice

Casey Affleck and his girlfriend Caylee Cowan were dressed to perfection as they arrived at the star-studded amfAR Gala in Venice, Italy on Wednesday.

The 47-year-old actor stayed close to the 24-year-old rising actress as he posed for snapshots on the red carpet.

Caylee shone in a strapless red sequined dress that emphasized her hourglass shape.

Excited: Casey Affleck and his girlfriend Caylee Cowan were dressed to perfection as they arrived at the star-studded amfAR Gala in Venice, Italy on Wednesday. Caylee shone in a strapless red sequined dress that emphasized her hourglass shape

A pair of classic black high heels stuck out from below the ruffled hem of her dress.

Caylee’s honey-colored locks were swept to the side and styled in voluminous curls.

Her pout was painted a fiery red hue and she had a sexy cateye flick.

Though she posed confidently for some solo shots, Caylee looked her happiest sitting with Casey in front of the cameras.

Cozy: The 47-year-old actor stayed close to the 24-year-old rising actress as he posed for snapshots on the red carpet

Twin Flames: Though she posed confidently for some solo shots, Caylee looked her happiest cuddling with Casey in front of the cameras

Classic: A pair of classic black high heels stuck out from under the ruffled hem of Caylee’s dress

The Tower Heist actor looked handsome in an all-black outfit that consisted of an oversized blazer, tapered trousers and a fitted T-shirt.

He completed the look with a pair of black leather shoes and wore his short dark brown hair in a shaggy style.

The pair were clearly very much in love and were caught noses and whispers in each other’s ears during their red carpet stint.

PDA Packed: Once inside the Gala, Casey and Caylee took their PDA to the next level as they shared a passionate kiss in front of other attendees

Back in Black: The Tower Heist actor looked handsome in an all-black outfit that consisted of an oversized blazer, tapered pants and a fitted T-shirt. He completed the look with a pair of black leather shoes and wore his short dark brown hair in a shaggy style

Once inside the Gala, Casey and Caylee took their PDAs up a notch as they shared a passionate kiss in front of other attendees and photographers.

The actor grabbed his much younger girlfriend’s face during the steamy display.

The celebration of Italian culture, style, art and film included an evening of cocktails, performances and a live auction, while raising critical funds for AIDS research programs.

Star-studded: the couple is in town for the Venice Film Festival

Jodie Turner-Smith, Zooey Deschanel and Ellie Goulding were among the stars on Wednesday night.

Casey and Caylee are currently in Italy for the 79th Venice International Film Festival

Earlier in the day, the pair were captured for the first time cuddling while boarding a water taxi.

The two walked hand in hand as they boarded the vessel together and stayed close together for the short boat ride.

Sweet: Casey and Caylee are currently in Italy for the 79th Venice International Film Festival.

Caylee looked stunning in a white mini dress with a plunging neckline.

She wore silver dangling earrings and a matching Dolce & Gabbana sacred heart shoulder bag.

She no doubt enjoyed the sights of the Italian city built into a lagoon in the Adriatic, while strapping a vintage Canon film camera around her neck.

Stunner: Caylee looked stunning in a white mini dress with a plunging neckline

Loved up: The 47-year-old actor and 24-year-old rising actress were seen cuddling while in town for the Venice Film Festival on Wednesday

Her blonde locks were worn out while she wore natural, complementary makeup with a pink lip.

Casey looked neat in a combination of a navy suit and a T-shirt, along with white sneakers.

He was in town for the premiere of his movie Dreamin’ Wild, in which he stars with Zooey Deschanel and Walton Goggins.

Just us: Her blonde locks were worn out while she wore natural, complementary makeup with a pink lip

In January, Affleck and Cowan celebrated a year since the day they met by sharing heartfelt tributes to each other on their Instagram accounts.

“Lovers don’t finally meet somewhere, they’re into each other all this time,” Cowan began her post with a quote from 13th-century Persian poet Rumi.

“Today, January 26, is the day we first met. The universe conspired to bring us together when we needed each other the most,” she continued.

Chill: Casey looked neat in a navy suit and t-shirt combo along with white sneakers

“Caleb Casey Affleck, you are the other half of my heart. You are such an amazing and loving boyfriend,” the actress wrote. “You’re a genius who beats everyone at chess (except your youngest son).

Affleck previously made his relationship with Cowan Instagram official in November 2021 with a chaste – and since deleted – post calling her his “love.”

He praised her for donating blood along with him and members of his baseball team, even though she’s “usually not keen on needles, blood, etc.”

The post confirmed a split from his previous girlfriend, actress Foriana Lima, 40, although neither party announced the breakup.