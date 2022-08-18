Oscar winner Casey Affleck and his 24-year-old girlfriend Caylee Cowan brought their love to Dunkin’ Donuts in Los Angeles on Thursday from May to December.

The 47-year-old Massachusetts native and his brother — two-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Ben Affleck — are both big fans of the fast food chain that was founded in Quincy, MA around 1950.

And while Casey (first name Caleb) was carrying two dozen donuts, the Los Angeles native carried two iced coffees back to their SUV.

On Wednesday, Caylee (first name Catherine) posted a video of her substantial cleavage barely visible in the $50 Jumelle “Perfect Blue – Royal Blue Top.”

‘I’m wearing the bikini’ [Tuesday] and literally wear it ever since,” Cowan – who has 791K followers on social media – wrote.

‘Frankly, it’s my favorite swimsuit I’ve ever owned! This suit is everything.’

The Frank and Penelope actress originally met Affleck in January 2021 and they started dating 10 months ago.

“I’m so thankful you’re alive!” Caylee sprung on his 47th birthday last Friday.

“To know you is to love you and to love you and to be loved by you in return is a blessing unlike anything else on earth. Everything I like about you is exactly everything that makes you who you are!’

The Every Breath You Take actor replied, “The way you see me makes me a better man. How you love me makes me love better. I’m yours. All [love].’

Cowan is Casey’s first public romance since ending his nine-year marriage in 2017 with his To Die For co-star Joaquin Phoenix’s younger sister Summer, with whom he has sons – Atticus, 14; and Indiana, 18.

Affleck is lucky to have a career after that settle two civil lawsuits in 2010 for sexual harassment of Amanda White and Magdalena Górka – who collaborated on I’m Still Here, the mockumentary he directed.

Among the serious charges was that the Independent Spirit Award winner made lewd comments and unwanted sexual advances (including stepping into Magdalena’s bed), encouraging his crew members to do the same, using verbal assaults and violent grabbing.

Casey and the Geo actress will soon be flying to Georgia to attend Colin Cowie’s planned wedding for his 50-year-old brother and pop star Jennifer Lopez at his 87-acre estate in Riceboro.

DailyMail.com exclusively revealed on Thursday that “Bennifer” — who ran away in Las Vegas on July 17 — had their rehearsal dinner on Friday, the main event on Saturday, and a barbecue on Sunday.

Affleck and Walton Goggins star as the real singing Emerson Brothers in Bill Pohlad’s biopic Dreamin’ Wild, which premieres September 7 at the Venice Film Festival in Italy.

His other upcoming projects include Joe Wright’s drama Stoner, Mikael Håfström’s sci-fi film Slingshot and Christopher Nolan’s biopic Oppenheimer.

Meanwhile, Caylee next plays the angelic Christina Christmas in Stephanie Garvin’s Holiday Twist, which hits US theaters in November.

The family rom-com will also star Kelly Rutherford, Abby Lee Miller, Crystal Hefner and Alison Eastwood.

Survived his #MeToo scandal: The Every Breath You Take star and Walton Goggins next star as the real-life singing Emerson Brothers in Bill Pohlad’s biopic Dreamin’ Wild, which premieres September 7 at the Venice Film Festival in Italy