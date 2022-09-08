Casey Affleck, 47, and beau Caylee Cowan, 24, share a smooch on boat at Venice Film Festival

<!–

Casey Affleck and his girlfriend, who is 23 years his junior, shared a passionate kiss on Thursday morning as they hopped a water taxi at the Venice Film Festival.

Casey, 47, and Caylee Cowan, 24, who have been together for over a year, packed up the PDA when they boarded a boat outside the luxurious Hotel Excelsior in Venice on the morning after the premiere of Dreamin’ Wild.

The actor and his girlfriend seemed happy to be in each other’s company after celebrating his lead role in the musical film on Wednesday night.

Casey wore a yellow polo T-shirt and blue jeans, and paired the look with black sunglasses and a gold necklace.

Caylee wore a sage green ribbed short sleeve bodycon dress, black leather Dolce and Gabbana slippers and a red leather bag, complete with a gold chain and matching earrings.

The pair seemed inseparable as they boarded the boat from Hotel Excelsior in the city and traveled along the Venetian Grand Canal.

The pair laughed and chatted after celebrating the launch of his musical film on Wednesday night, which stars him alongside Zooey Deschanel, Noah Jupe and Jack Dylan Grazier.

Casey plays Donnie Emerson, who joins his family and uses their farm in the 1970s to help produce his brother’s record Dreamin’ Wild.

On Wednesday night, the couple looked at a photo wearing matching black red carpet outfits to the premiere.

They put on a much loved show last night when they were pictured staring into each other’s eyes.

Casey cut a neat figure in a black suit, complete with matching bow tie, while with Caylee.

The actress looked stunning in a black ruffled dress, with her blonde locks swept up in an elegant up-do.

She spun on the red carpet for the cameras, completing her look with a classic red lip.

Casey was not present at his brother Ben Affleck’s recent wedding to pop superstar Jennifer Lopez due to “parental obligations.”

A source close to the actor told People magazine Casey was stuck in LA on Saturday, Aug. 20 “unfortunately due to family, parental obligations at home.”

No further details were given and it’s unclear if Casey was talking about his parents, or the two sons he shares with ex-wife Summer Phoenix, 43.

Casey and Phoenix are parents to daughter Indiana August (18) and son Atticus (14).

Earlier on the wedding day, Casey looked sheepish when approached over a morning coffee in LA by TMZnarrate a reporter that he had “other things” to do.

When asked why he wasn’t at his brother’s wedding, Casey muttered, “I have other things to do,” but declined to clarify if that was what he was saying.