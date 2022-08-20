Cases of monkeypox have DOUBLED in Victoria – prompting an urgent new health warning

<!–

A new monkeypox warning has been issued in Victoria as the statewide number of cases nearly doubled in two weeks.

As of Saturday, 40 monkeypox infections have been reported in Victoria. That’s more than 22 cases on August 4.

There are 89 known cases of the virus nationwide, which is spread through skin-to-skin contact or by touching contaminated objects.

High-risk groups, including men who have sex with men, are advised to take preventive measures as the number of cases increases.

They should limit their sexual partners and get the latest smallpox vaccine to protect themselves, the Victorian health department said in a statement on Saturday.

Vaccines are available in a number of sexual health clinics in Victoria, although the supply is limited.

A new monkeypox warning has been issued in Victoria as the number of cases in the state nearly doubled in 16 days.

Monkey pox symptoms include rash, lesions, or sores (pictured), especially around the genitals

Monkeypox was first registered in Australia in May this year.

Symptoms include a rash, lesions, or sores — especially around the genitals — as well as fever, pain, and swollen lymph nodes.

Last month, the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern.

There are more than 35,000 cases of the disease worldwide and 12 related deaths, the health organization reports.

Of the 89 recorded monkeypox infections in Australia, 40 are in Victoria and 39 in NSW, while there are also three cases in Queensland, three in Western Australia and two in the ACT and South Australia.