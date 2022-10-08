Case against cyclist who used headcam to catch out drivers using phones at wheel is dropped

<!–

Prosecutors have dropped a “careless cycling” charge against a vigilante cyclist who used his helmet-mounted camera to catch motorists allegedly using their cellphones.

Bristol-based Tom Bosanquet, 43, was pursued by Avon and Somerset Police when he caused a minor traffic delay lasting just a few seconds by stopping in the road at a set of lights after seeing a man who allegedly used his phone while behind the wheel of a vehicle.

Video from his camera reveals the cyclist challenged the driver before a brief conversation between the two led to a brief stoppage in traffic down Stokes Croft at the junction with City Road.

Bosanquet was later prosecuted by the force for reckless cycling reckless cycling under Section 29 of the Road Traffic Act, with the case due to to go on trial at North Somerset Magistrates Court yesterday.

However, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has now dropped the case after a review found it was not in the public interest.

Sir. Bosanquet, who received financial support to cover his legal costs from the Cyclists’ Defense Fund of Cycling UK, branded the attempted prosecution ‘heavy-handed and inappropriate’, revealed the ordeal had left him feeling ‘shaken’ and said he was ‘ relieved to move on.

He said: ‘This case has been a long, drawn out and stressful process and as the first involvement I have ever had with the law I have felt shaken by it. The prosecution was harsh and inappropriate, which is confirmed by the fact that the case has now been dropped.

‘I am relieved now to move on from this episode, wiser but undeterred in my desire for the continued safety of all vulnerable road users.

“Throughout I have been humbled by the support shown to me both by individuals and groups such as the Bristol Cycling Campaign, and especially grateful to Cycling UK’s Cyclists’ Defense Fund who were there to take my side and support me. “

In a statement celebrating the legal victory, Cycling UK said the brief delay to traffic allegedly caused by Mr Bosanquet lasted only a few seconds. However, a van driver was stuck behind the cyclist and the driver honked his horn before ‘accelerating through a red light and without leaving the required 1.5m space’.

The incident took place in Bristol, down Stokes Croft at the junction with City Road

Sarah Mitchell, Cycling UK’s chief executive, said: ‘It is somewhat ironic that Mr Bosanquet was prosecuted in the incident as he used a helmet camera to capture footage with the intention of supporting the police’s collection of evidence of bad behavior on our roads.

‘This is something that police forces across the country have expressed they welcome from the public and any minor traffic delays were partly due to this.

“Cycling UK believes that the police should never have referred the case to the Crown Prosecution Service, so we are pleased that it has now been dropped. Going to court would undoubtedly have been a waste of resources.”

A CPS spokesman said: ‘When we reviewed this case we concluded that our legal test for a prosecution was not met.’

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police told The Telegraph: ‘We are grateful to all members of the public who submit footage describing suspected traffic offenses and incidents through our website, as it greatly assists us in carrying out effective investigations.

“Before submitting footage, we make it clear that ‘if it is identified that the person submitting the footage has also committed an alleged offence, they may also be prosecuted’.

“CPS has decided not to proceed with this case in relation to an incident from 4 March 2021. We acknowledge and accept its decision.”