Carv 2 Digital Coach is the best ski teacher money can buy

Despite this gaping gap in metrics, the team behind Carv claims that the new template-free system, which relies heavily on machine learning, is actually about 6 percent more accurate than before. It’s also cheaper, you can now track different types of terrain, not just groomed slopes, and the app offers more training and tutoring modes.

And yes, it sounds too good to be true. When asked about it, founder and CEO Jamie Grant admitted that he was equally surprised by the improvements and initially expected the sensor’s accuracy to suffer. They were prepared to lose a small percentage because the increase in usability from not having templates was worth the sacrifice.

What they discovered, however, was that despite now measuring 10 ski metrics instead of 13 and losing the ability to track pressure, their new Motion AI algorithm was able to collect different data from their carving. Instead of pressure, the sensor can track initial forward movement and mid-turn balance much more accurately, while an entirely new metric can now measure vertical acceleration in transition and, more importantly, You can adapt your findings to different terrain, including powder snow conditions.

As you ski, every turn is recorded and compared to the brand’s important data set. In addition to using the 500 million turns they have already recorded, along with the new machine learning algorithm, they have a series of professional ski instructors who have tracked over 11,000 videos of Carv skiers (something you can contribute to) . with a friend using the app), to check that Ski:IQ levels correspond to actual ability.

Learn to spin

As someone returning to skiing after a long hiatus, the original Carv was a revelation. My technique improved incredibly quickly thanks to a combination of my own stubbornness and the app’s ability to make me focus on key areas. In fact, it made me like skiing, and as a lifelong snowboarder, this feeling didn’t come naturally.

Carv 2.0 continues to offer the same excellent tuition levels. If you ski for a minimum of eight laps, the system records your performance and when you stop, it will give you your Ski:IQ for that section. You’ll then get training tips when it feels like you’re on the lift, which is still a standout feature, even if the AI ​​voices are still strangely robotic.