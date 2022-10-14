Carter Center to monitor midterms in Georgia’s Fulton County

ATLANTA (AP) — The Carter Center will provide impartial observers to follow the midterm elections in Fulton County, Georgia, a Democratic bastion in the heart of metro Atlanta and at the heart of former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the presidential election of 2020 were manipulated.

The Center, co-founded in 1982 by former President Jimmy Carter and Roslaynn Carter, announced Thursday that it agreed to observe the voting and vote counting in Fulton at the request of a bipartisan group of Georgian election officials. The move is ostensibly aimed at easing partisan tensions over how elections are held in the state and increasing public confidence in the final results. But it’s also part of a new state law that Georgia Republicans could use to… take over election management in the heavily Democratic county that is home to Atlanta.

International election monitoring has been part of The Carter Center’s activities for decades, but recently it has turned its attention to US elections as mistrust in democratic processes has increased in recent years. After the 2020 election, Carter Center officials oversaw control of the state’s 5 million presidential elections that confirmed Democrat Joe Biden’s victory over Trump.

The oversight request is the latest twist after Georgian Republicans revised the electoral law following Democratic victories in the state in 2020. Shortly after the bill was passed in 2021, Fulton County GOP lawmakers used it to create a “performance review panel.” entrusted with assessing election management in the strongly Democratic jurisdiction.

That sparked outrage from Democrats who claimed the Republicans ultimately planned to oust local Fulton officials and take over local election administration. However, the law does not preclude outside monitors, allowing the joint request to The Carter Center by the review panel members and local Fulton officials.

Officials from both groups on Thursday endorsed The Carter Center’s role.

“We are grateful to The Carter Center for providing their expertise and believe this will help lead to an efficient resolution of the performance review process,” said Ryan Germany, General Advisor to the Secretary of State of Georgia, appointed member of the Performance Review Board to assess Fulton County.

Cathy Woolard, chair of the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections, said the local panel is “happy with this opportunity to ensure confidence in our electoral process,” and cited the Center’s extensive work abroad as a benchmark. for credibility.

Carter Center officials will oversee the issuance and processing of ballots, early voting and election day polls, the election day operations of Fulton officials, and post-election procedures in the county, according to the announcement. The Center has promised to provide a full report of its findings before the end of the year.

Fulton County accounts for approximately 11% of Georgia’s electorate. Biden won nearly 73% of the county’s vote in November 2020. He won statewide by fewer than 12,000 votes out of approximately 5 million votes cast. According to data from the US Census, the county is about 45.5% white, 44.5% black, and about 7.6% people of Asian descent.

The county will once again be key in the high-profile Senate contest between Democrat Senator Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger Herschel Walker, and in the governor’s race between Republican incumbent Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. The Senate race will help determine which party will control the Senate for the last two years of Biden’s tenure.

According to CEO Paige Alexander, the Center has monitored 113 elections in 39 countries since its inception.

In a statement on Thursday, Alexander said the Center provides “objective information about electoral processes” as part of “building public confidence in elections”. Alexander explained in a recent interview that growing mistrust of the democratic process in America has drawn the attention of Carter Center.

“While we encourage people to come to the polls, it’s because we want people to understand that the election, the integrity of the election, is something they can rely on and that their voices would be heard,” she told The Associated. press. “So we’re on the same path that we’re doing internationally and domestically.”

In addition to monitoring the Fulton elections, the Center has a initiative asking candidates from across the political spectrum to commit to a set of fair electoral principles. Among them: accepting the results and the peaceful transfer of power. In Georgia, Abrams, Kemp and Warnock have signed the principles, as have Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his Democratic challenger Bee Nguyen.

Associated Press journalists Kate Brumback and Alex Sanz contributed.

