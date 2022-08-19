Cartels are ‘killing Americans with fentanyl at rates never seen before’: DEA administrator says

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) administrator Anne Milgram warned Friday that cartels are “killing Americans with fentanyl at a rate never seen before.”

“There are two cartels in Mexico, the Sinoloa cartel and the El Jalisco cartel, that are killing Americans with fentanyl at catastrophic and record rates like we’ve never seen before,” Milgram said.

Milgram said cartels had become more aggressive than in years past.

“Those cartels are acting with calculated, willful treason to get fentanyl into the United States and get people to buy it — through fake pills, other drugs, any way you can.”

“The whole drug world has changed,” she added.

There have been more than 107,000 drug overdoses in the US in the past year, 70 percent of which were linked to fentanyl.

In the first nine months of fiscal year 2022, border agents in San Diego and Imperial counties seized more than 5,000 pounds of fentanyl.

Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) administrator Anne Milgram warned Friday that cartels are “killing Americans with fentanyl at a rate never seen before”

“Mexican cartels are increasingly producing fentanyl for distribution and sale in the United States. Precursors are imported from China and other countries and then pressed into pills, powder or mixed with other drugs in large industrial scale labs,” the Justice Department said in a public statement on Aug. 12.

Meanwhile, migrants have become more creative at evading arrest as New Mexico Border Patrol agents arrested three dressed in dried grass camouflage suits to blend in with the local terrain.

Gloria Chavez, head of the US border patrol sector, praised the migrants for their “ghillie suits,” as the outfit is called, and said in a tweet that people “use extraordinary tactics to evade and track down arrest.”

So far this fiscal year, border agents on the southern border have detained migrants trying to pass illegally at least two million times

CBP sources told Fox News that migrant numbers reached 2,001,034 this weekend, with most of the fourth quarter to go. That figure does not include the number of escapees that successfully evaded arrest.

It comes after the agency released figures for July that showed the number of encounters for the first month since February was below 200,000. It was also the second consecutive month that the number of encounters fell after four consecutive months of increases.

Customs and Border Agents Seize Thousands of Pounds of Fentanyl Entering the US Every Year

Officers caught three migrants dressed in ‘ghillie suits’ for blending into New Mexico terrain

Agents have detained migrants more than 2 million times in fiscal year 2022

At this point in fiscal year 2021, the meeting numbers were 1,277,177 — more than 700,000 less than the same point this year.

Meanwhile, busloads of migrants continue to unload at New York City’s Port Authority on Wednesday as Texas Governor Greg Abbott continues an initiative to send illegal immigrants from his state to major U.S. cities.

So far, Abbott has sent at least 6,000 migrants to Washington, DC and Arizona. Gov. Doug Ducey has sent at least 1,000 migrants from his state by bus to the country’s capital.

New York Mayor Eric Adams and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser have rejected Abbott’s efforts, which began in mid-April and led to Arizona Governor Doug Ducey launching the same program a month later to deport migrants. from his state to the sanctuary cities.