Cars torched on Wellington St in Woollahra in shocking antisemitic attack

A car was set on fire and up to a dozen others vandalized with anti-Israel graffiti overnight in a shocking attack in a leafy Sydney suburb.

Emergency services were called to a car stopped on Wellington Street in Woollahra at around 12.35am on Thursday.

While Fire and Rescue NSW was able to extinguish the fire, police found up to a dozen cars graffitied with anti-Israel messages.

Several cars were covered in white spray paint that said “F**k Israel.”

The cars were parked on Wellington Street, Tara Street, Fullerton Street and Ocean Street.

The door to a unit complex on Ocean Street had also been painted, police said.

Police have established crime scenes, and anyone with knowledge of the incidents, or who was in the area at the time, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.