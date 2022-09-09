Carrie’s tribute to the Queen: Boris’ wife reveals the monarch comforted her

Boris Johnson’s wife, Carrie, has paid an emotional tribute to the Queen – as she revealed the monarch offered her solace when the Prime Minister nearly died in the ICU during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 34-year-old mother of two shared a post on Instagram earlier today, sharing some photos of the monarch, who died yesterday at the age of 96 in Balmoral.

Carrie, who traveled to Balmoral with Boris just two days ago when he resigned as Prime Minister, posted a personal tribute to the ‘warm and friendly’ Queen, writing: ‘I will always remember her words of comfort when Boris was very ill in the ICU. and I was sick with worry.’

In April 2020, when Carrie was heavily pregnant with their first child Wilfred, Boris was hospitalized with coronavirus and doctors prepared to announce his death in case he lost his battle with the disease.

Elsewhere, Carrie revealed that the Queen had given her son Wilfred some old royal family toys to play with during a trip to Balmoral last year.

In the tribute post, Carrie noted, “Waking up this morning feeling so sad and with such a huge sense of loss. We were so lucky to have her as our queen.

“She was so warm and nice and funny.”

She continued, “She would put you at ease right away. Last year when Boris and I visited Balmoral she kindly made old family toys for our son Wilfred to play with. He was so happy.’

She added: “Spending time with her was such a huge privilege. She was the wisest, kindest and most steadfast woman. We will all miss her very much.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family. God protect the king.’

Meanwhile, the mother of two posted a number of photos of the queen from her childhood, including one of the royal cuddles with a corgi.

In the second photo, the Queen was seen in Balmoral, where she was caught playing with some dogs on the castle lawn.

Carrie’s tribute comes hours after her husband Boris said Britain is going through its ‘saddest day’ after the death of ‘Elizabeth the Great’.

The former prime minister was one of six living former prime ministers from Elizabeth’s government to pay tribute, just two days after meeting the monarch in Balmoral to step down.

He says the Queen spread “magic around her kingdom” for 70 years and possessed a “simple power to make us happy.”

Mr Johnson said: ‘This is the saddest day in our country. In the hearts of each of us there is pain at the passing of our Queen, a deep and personal sense of loss – perhaps much more intense than we expected.

“In these first grim moments since the news, I know that millions and millions of people have paused from everything they were doing, to think of Queen Elizabeth, of the clear and radiant light that has finally gone out.

“She seemed so timeless and so wonderful that I’m afraid we’d come to believe, like children, that she would go on and on.

Wave after wave of sorrow rolls over the world, from Balmoral – where our thoughts are with all the royal family – breaking far beyond this land and through that great Commonwealth of nations that she so cherished and that cherished her in return .

“As is so natural with people, it is only when we face the reality of our loss that we really understand what happened. It’s only now that we really understand how much she meant to us, how much she did for us, how much she loved us.

“When we think of the void she leaves, we understand the vital role she played, selflessly and calmly embodying the continuity and unity of our country.”

Carrie traveled with Boris to Balmoral when he handed in his resignation to the Queen as Prime Minister just two days ago

The former prime minister was one of six living former prime ministers from Elizabeth’s government to pay tribute

Johnson praised the Queen’s “deep wisdom” and her “seemingly inexhaustible yet understated sense of duty.”

He added: “This is the saddest day of our country because she had a unique and simple power to make us happy. That’s why we loved her. That is why we mourn Elizabeth the Great, the longest-serving and in many ways the greatest monarch in our history.”

Johnson said he believes the new king will “amply do justice to her legacy.”