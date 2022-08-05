Carried Interest Is Back in the Headlines. Why It’s Not Going Away.

For years, Democrats and even some Republicans, such as former President Donald J. Trump, have called for closing the so-called “carry interest loophole” that allows wealthy hedge fund managers and private equity executives to pay lower tax rates than entry-level employees.

Those efforts have always failed to make a major dent in the loophole — and the latest proposal to do so faltered this week, too. Senate leaders announced Thursday that they agreed to drop a modest change in the tax provision to secure the vote of Arizona Democrat Senator Kyrsten Sinema and ensure their Inflation Reduction Act, a broad climate, health care and tax bill.

An agreement reached last week between Senator Chuck Schumer, the majority leader, and Senator Joe Manchin III, a West Virginia Democrat, would have taken a small step toward narrowing the interest-based tax treatment. However, it would not have completely eliminated the loophole and could still have allowed wealthy business leaders to have smaller tax bills than their secretaries, a criticism of investor Warren Buffett, who has long argued against preferential tax treatment.