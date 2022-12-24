Carrie Johnson shares an adorable photo of Wilf and Romy preparing a mince pie for Santa

Carrie Johnson has shared the excitement her two children felt leading up to Christmas Day.

The two children of the former prime minister and his wife were photographed in their pajamas in front of a crackling fire.

The adorable Instagram post, which showed three empty stockings, was captioned, “Huge excitement in this house tonight. Merry Christmas everyone.’

The couple’s two children, Romy, one, and Wilfred, two, also reportedly put a mince pie on a plate for Santa and a carrot for Rudolph.

The two children of the former prime minister and his wife were photographed in their pajamas in front of a crackling fire.

The sincere message and photo were appreciated by Priti Patel, among others.

It wasn’t until December 9 last year that Romy was born at University College London Hospital and was named after Carrie’s Aunt Rosemary.

Her birth came as Boris’s premiership came under pressure and the government began to ramp up after the scandals surrounding Christmas parties breaking Covid rules came to light.

Earlier this month, the family celebrated Romy’s first birthday with a pile of presents.

A very happy little girl! Romy started her birthday surrounded by a pile of presents on December 9th

The festivities continued with Romy playing around the house on a toy bicycle with purple leather wheels

The little girl was also seen riding a tricycle around the house.

Wilfred’s second birthday was celebrated earlier in April, which Carrie shared her disbelief about on Instagram.

Wilfred, wearing a sweater with his name on it, peers through a window

The 34-year-old wrote: ‘I can’t believe Wilf is 2! My cheeky angel. You are the most loving, hilarious little boy who makes us laugh everyday.

“You’re still totally obsessed with cars (“car”) and love all animals, especially “dorrrgs.” You love being outdoors, especially when there are muddy puddles to splash in, and Dilyn (“Dil Dil”) is there to hunt.

“You’re brave and affectionate and you give the best hugs. Thank you for making life so much better.”

But Christmas will be very different for both children this year following the departure of No. 10 Boris in July.

Romy’s birth came as pressure on Boris’s premiership and government began to mount after the Covid rule-breaking Christmas party scandals came to light

Mr Johnson co-owns three houses in Oxfordshire, London and Somerset.

But the pair will be soon the newest members of Fulham are looking for a property close to the river in South West London.

Other homes in the area – with excellent schools and posh restaurants – go for more than £4 million.

He and Carrie put the house they owned in Camberwell, South London, on the market for £1.6 million and it was under offer earlier this year.