Carrie Johnson ‘rented £25-a-day bridal gown’ and had first dance to Sweet Caroline at wedding party

Carrie Johnson ‘rented a £25 a day wedding dress’ and had her first dance with husband Boris Johnson for Sweet Caroline at a rustic wedding party where guests sat to eat South African street food on hay bales.

The conservationist, 34, celebrated her second wedding to Boris Johnson, 58, yesterday after marrying for the first time in a secret ceremony of just 30 guests during the Covid pandemic.

They celebrated by dancing to the Neil Diamond tune after their wedding 14 months ago, The Sun reported.

In an effort to promote sustainable fashion, the bride wore a silk Ruby dress by Savannah Miller, the older sister of actress Sienna Miller, which usually costs £3,500, but Carrie rented it for just £25 from London’s Wardrobe HQ.

Guests arriving on Saturday at the wedding party at the Grade II listed Daylesford House in Gloucestershire, owned by JCB chairman Lord Bamford, were greeted with champagne and Carrie’s favorite cocktail, a Negroni.

Boris Johnson and Carrie Johnson in the garden of 10 Downing Street after their secret wedding last year at a church in Westminster

The couple celebrated their wedding in the grounds of Daylesford House in Gloucestershire, The Cotswolds.

Aerial photos showed that the tent was set up on the site of the monumental building

Hay bales and barrels could be seen outside the tent, which are believed to have served as tables and chairs for guests to eat their street food

Daylesford House is owned by billionaire Lord Bamford, one of the Conservative Party’s most prolific donors

During the celebrations, guests ate South African street food, described as ‘environmentally friendly’ – despite guests arriving in Rolls Royces, Range Rovers and a helicopter, increasing the event’s environmental footprint, The Telegraph reported.

A handful of MPs loyal to Mr Johnson were invited among the 150 or so guests, including Jacob Rees-Mogg, Ben Wallace, Nadine Dorries, Amanda Milling, former Tory party leader and former culture secretary John Whittingdale.

On arrival each guest was given a concoction of gin, vermouth rosso and Campari finished with orange peel, The sun reports.

The guests, including Boris’ sister, journalist Rachel Johnson, and former Neighbors star Holly Valance, enjoyed a lavish but private party at the estate.

It is thought that Carrie spent time carefully planning the wedding party with Lady Bamford to celebrate her nuptials, 14 months after the couple initially got married at a church in Westminster.

Leading up to the wedding, organizers had been seen installing hay bales outside the huge tent where the party was being held, to prevent onlookers from catching a glimpse inside.

A source told The Sun that the bride stole the show when she walked in to greet the guests.

A giant love heart-shaped orchard has been depicted in the grounds surrounding Daylesford House

They said, “Boris couldn’t take his eyes off her and neither could many of the people there.”

They added that she looked “sensational” and that the whole event was “elegant and stylish”.

Thrifty Carrie also rented a dress for her first wedding ceremony to Mr Johnson, 58 – a bell-sleeved, embellished tulle number by Greek designer Christos Costarellos, which, bought new, would have cost £2,830, but loaned out for £45.

Aerial photos of the estate show the huge tent being set up for the party, including the hay bales placed outside and huge barrels that looked like they acted as tables – suggesting the couple had chosen a rustic theme for their lavish celebration.

Rather than a sit-down dinner, the party would have had a more relaxed atmosphere with a food truck offering mouth-watering meals to diners craving a snack.

Caterers from eco-friendly BBQ eatery Smoke and Braai were spotted in the grounds of Daylesford House on Friday, ahead of the marching band – in keeping with Carrie’s sustainable theme.

The floor-length halterneck dress named Ruby from designer Savannah Miller has an original price tag of £3,500 but is available for a daily rate of £25 on London-based website Wardrobe HQ, which Mrs Johnson, 34, has been using for over three years.

Rachel Johnson, Boris’ sister, seen arriving at the party in Gloucestershire

Stanley Johnson, Boris’ father, was also seen arriving at Daylesford House in Gloucestershire, for the couple’s first wedding anniversary

Jacob Rees-Mogg, an important member of his cabinet, was also seen on Saturday at Boris’s anniversary party

Nadine Dorries, who consistently launched a staunch defense of Mr Johnson as he clung to power, is seen at the event on Saturday night.

Actress Holly Valance and her property magnate Nick Candy arrive at Daylesford House in Gloucestershire

Johnson (left) with Lord Bamford, chairman of JCB, at the new JCB factory in Vadodara, Gujarat

The tents are close to the heart-shaped orchard of Daylesford Estate. It is unknown if it will be part of the event

The menu is thought to have featured lime and mint infused pineapple, skin-on fries, cherry wood smoked pork with honey and mustard slaw, and Aberdeen Angus ox cheeks.

It is thought that guests ate on hay bales placed outside the marquee in a more casual dining setting.

Among the guests were close friends and family – with a few Tory MPs thrown in from the groom’s side.

While Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss were most likely out of the picture for their bid to become the next prime minister, longtime friends Nadine Dorries and Jacob Rees-Mogg were spotted.

The Prime Minister’s father, Stanley Johnson, 81, was also pictured driving into the estate, while Boris’ sister Rachel, 56, took part in the celebrations. She also gave a speech during the evening.

Actress and former Neighbors star Holly Valance also attended the party with her husband Nick Candy, a British property developer.

MailOnline previously reported that the coup that forced the prime minister to resign had an impact on those among the 150 to 200 guests — with Michael Gove fired for telling his old friend to go, reportedly one of those were cleared.

Green Tory Lord Zac Goldsmith, a staunch supporter of the pair and a Tory environmental strategist – a passion for Ms Johnson, would also be in attendance, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Lord Bamford, 76, is a billionaire and one of the Conservative Party’s most prolific donors.

A Downing Street spokesman said: “We will not comment on speculation regarding private or family matters that does not involve ministerial statements or taxpayers’ money.”

The prime minister and his wife planned to toast their marriage at a party at Checkers, the prime minister’s country home in the Chilterns. But they were forced to change their plans after Mr Johnson’s resignation.

Just a mile from Lord and Lady Bamford’s organic farm of the same name, Daylesford House boasts 1,500 acres of manicured gardens, including pristine lawns, an 18th-century orangery and a secret garden – complete with octagonal pool, shell cave and outdoor Pizza oven.