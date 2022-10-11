Carrie Bickmore's throwback photo with son Ollie at The Project desk as she announces she's leaving

Carrie Bickmore has shared a touching throwback photo of her son Ollie at The Project desk as she reveals she is leaving the show to spend more time with her family.

The much-loved TV presenter fought back tears as her son looked on in the crowd, with the Gold Logie winner telling viewers leaving the show was the hardest decision she has had to make in her professional career.

‘I started the show when Ollie, my son, was one and he’s now 15, which is crazy. And I want to spend more time at home,’ she said on The Project.

‘I want more piano practice, cricket practice sessions.. I want more family dinners. I want to watch the show at home with a glass of wine in hand. I just wanted to say a huge thank you.’

Carrie Bickmore has shared a touching throwback snap (pictured) with her son Ollie at The Project desk as she reveals she is leaving the show to spend more time with her family

As Bickmore announced she was leaving The Project, the camera panned to her son Ollie, who was in the studio to support her (pictured)

When Bickmore announced she was leaving The Project, the camera panned to her son Ollie, who was in the studio to support her.

“I’m looking forward to being home and being able to help Chris with the kids more,” Bickmore said.

Posting on Instagram, she wrote: ‘I started the show when Ollie was 1 and he’s now 15! Which is crazy!’

‘I’m looking forward to more family dinners and watching the show in my pj’s and a wine in hand.

“I’ll say more about the amazing people I work with when it’s time to say my final goodbyes… but for now, I’ll enjoy every show I have left until the end of the year.”

The mother-of-three shares two children, Evie and Adelaide, with her partner Chris Walker, a former producer of The Project.

Carrie Bickmore (pictured on The Project on Tuesday night) has announced that she is leaving The Project to spend more time with her family

Her eldest son Ollie is from her first marriage to her late husband Greg Lange, who died of brain cancer in 2010, three years after their son was born.

Carrie has been a panelist on the show for 13 years and on The Project desk since the program first launched in 2009.

Bickmore’s decision to do journalism was inspired by her father, who worked in radio for 24 years but had previously dreamed of becoming a ballerina.

Brian Bickmore is one of the founders of the Austereo Network and worked in radio in Adelaide and Melbourne for 24 years before retiring in 2004.

Bickmore won the Gold Logie for the most popular personality on Australian television in 2015 and used her acceptance speech to honor her late husband.

She donned a bright blue beanie as she spoke of her desire to raise awareness of the disease, which she said kills eight out of ten people diagnosed.

‘In 2010, my husband Greg was one of the unlucky ones. And after a long, long, long battle, he died of brain cancer, she told the audience.

‘Over the course of ten years, I saw him have several seizures a day, during which he lost feeling on one side of his body. He was an incredibly brave man, he was a great father.

‘He was a great husband and a great brother. And he was a good friend. But he shouldn’t have had to go through that. No one should have to go through that.

‘Throughout his cancer journey he used to wear many hats – he used to wear many hats. And it was because he felt embarrassed about his scars and his head.

‘And I used to tell him, ‘Don’t be embarrassed, scars are really, really cool’. And beanies are also really cool.’

Bickmore has been on The Project Desk since the program launched back in 2009

When Carrie started out in the media industry, Greg was by her side, supporting her every step of the way as she came to terms with her brain cancer diagnosis.

After attending the Anglican girls’ school Perth College, where she ‘felt very shy’ and under pressure ‘to be a certain way’, Bickmore enrolled in a journalism degree at Curtin University of Technology.

Her ambitions and drive quickly set her apart from other students when she got a job at 5am ​​on Perth radio station 92.9FM a year before she graduated.

It was when she filled in as an emergency newscaster for a sick colleague that her voice was first broadcast.

‘I did it. It was so nerve-wracking and my throat was dry, it was horrible – but I survived,” she said, recalling the moment in her university’s alumni magazine.

A year later she was on her way to Melbourne to take on the role of afternoon newsreader for radio station Nova 100.

Before landing her high-profile role on The Project alongside Waleed Aly and Peter Helliar, Bickmore earned the title of ‘the laughing person’s newsreader’ while working on the comedy talk show Rove Live.

Bickmore has been married to former The Project producer Chris Walker for nearly 10 years

In March, Bickmore announced she would be taking a few months off to tour Europe (pictured with her husband Chris Walker)

The TV personality gave birth to baby Evie with her partner of almost three years, former The Project producer Chris Walker, and son Ollie by her side.

Before Evie’s arrival, she gave strength to other mothers-to-be by speaking candidly about her severe morning sickness and her nervousness after suffering complications during the birth of her son Ollie.

The speaker suffered a severe haemorrhage 10 days after welcoming his son Oliver and would have died without life-saving surgery and blood transfusions.

Bickmore suffered a miscarriage not long after Ollie’s birth and it was with great bravery that she announced her pregnancy with Evie live on The Project in 2014.

She later welcomed her second daughter Adelaide in 2018.