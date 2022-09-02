Carrie Bickmore’s FHM photo shoot from early in her career resurfaces

<!–

An unusually racy photo of The Project presenter Carrie Bickmore posing in lingerie was unearthed this week by her Hit Network colleagues.

The now 41-year-old was stripped naked for men’s magazine FHM in 2002 when the publication’s readers voted her the 98th hottest woman in Australia.

Carrie was 21 and just started her career as a newscaster at Nova FM when she posed in a black bra and silver earrings for the now-defunct boys’ magazine.

The future Gold Logie winner stared seductively at the camera as she lay on a bearskin, which she said was “so uncomfortable.”

The photo shoot was tracked down by Eli, one of the producers of the Carrie and Tommy radio show, who posted it to Instagram.

Carrie wasn’t exactly thrilled with the image’s resurgence, saying below the message, “You’re dead, Eli.”

It comes after Carrie revealed on Wednesday that she was not a natural blonde.

She confessed on The Project that her blonde hair was in fact dyed after she started going gray prematurely.

The mother-of-three made the confession while speaking of a Canadian TV newscaster allegedly fired for “turning gray.”

“I’m all gray here,” Carrie told her co-hosts Waleed Aly and Peter Helliar.

Waleed then asked why she didn’t just “go for it” and let herself go all gray, and Carrie admitted that they “love to dye her hair.”

She was previously the spokeswoman for hair dye company Garnier.