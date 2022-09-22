Carrie Bickmore’s eagle-eyed fans notice a interesting detail in stunning ‘makeover’ selfie

<!–

Carrie Bickmore recently showed off her glammed-up face after sitting in The Project’s makeup chair.

But eagle-eyed fans were more focused on the artist rather than the skilled looks.

In a post shared on Monday, the TV personality, 41, praised her makeup artist for her efforts in giving her an airbrushed makeover.

“Back at it for a big week of work…and in this amazing woman chair,” she captioned her photo, tagging artist Lorie Bekiri.

Carrie’s followers rushed to the comments to point out the stylist’s uncanny resemblance, saying she looks like Hollywood actress Emily Blunt.

‘Emily blunt! Good god,” one user wrote, while another commented, “100% Emily blunt.”

‘I thought it was Emily Blunt until I read the caption. Scary!’ another added.

Even Lorie addressed the similarity, admitting she was flattered by the compliments

“I’ll take Emily’s blunt comments, haha,” she commented.

Meanwhile, several fans loved Carrie’s flawless makeover.

“Awesome,” said one fan. Another added: “You look really beautiful Carrie.”

It happens after the journalist had fled London for just one night to interview George Clooney and Julia Roberts for their new film Ticket To Paradise and attended the red carpet.

In a photo she shared on Instagram, Carrie looked star-struck as George’s lawyer wife Amal Clooney walked past her.

Another photo showed her posing for a selfie with Australian actress Kellyn Morris.

Carrie landed in London earlier this month for the Ticket to Paradise press junket.

In a post on her Instagram Stories, she teased a sit-down interview with the film’s stars ahead of the world premiere.

“Back in London for one night for some special interviews,” she announced. “See you soon, George and Julia.”

Carrie revealed in March that she ‘wanted to take a few months off’ with her partner Chris Walker and their children to travel around Europe.

She returned to The Project in July.

A rotation of presenters filled in during her absence, including Chrissie Swan.