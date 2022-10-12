Carrie Bickmore tipped for to replace 2Day FM's Hughsey, Ed and Erin

As rumors swirl that she could be headed to a rival TV network, Carrie Bickmore has now been tipped for a breakfast radio gig following her exit from The Project earlier this week.

Speculation has been rife as to where Channel 10’s golden girl will go next, with some insiders saying she is set to host Nine’s A Current Affair or could even replace Allison Langdon on the Today show.

But TV industry veteran Robert McKnight believes Bickmore’s future lies instead in fronting 2Day FM’s breakfast show in Sydney.

‘I don’t think she’s going to ACA. Channel Nine has been pretty emphatic that it will be someone promoted internally. Although things can change from day to day, McKnight said TV Blackbox podcast on Wednesday.

McKnight believes Bickmore, who co-hosts the Hit Network’s top-rated drive show with Tommy Little, has plenty of reasons to take over the breakfast slot from his current hosts Dave Hughes, Ed Kavalee and Erin Molan.

‘We have to consider… [Bickmore is] makes, what, a million dollars for her afternoon [radio] exhibition per year? The question is, is [Bickmore] ready to take over Sydney breakfast radio show?’ he said.

‘[The current show is] rating as shit. I’ve already heard whispers that she’s being offered $2 million a year to do the Sydney radio show with Tommy Little.’

“Television doesn’t have the kind of money that radio does,” McKnight later added.

Joining breakfast radio would also give the mother of three free time in the evenings to spend with her family, something Bickmore said she was looking forward to in her farewell speech.

But McKnight noted that Sydney listeners may struggle to connect with Bickmore as she is ‘a very Melbourne personality’

‘But Carrie and Tommy have a really good show! It’s really an enjoyable afternoon show,’ he added.

Hughesy, Ed and Erin took over 2Day FM’s breakfast slot in January but the show has failed to reach the top of the ratings ladder.

The show hit an all-time ratings low in 2021, but has bounced back and hit its highest-ever audience earlier this year.

Yet the program is still bottom of the pack, behind Nova’s Fitzy & Wippa and KIIS FM’s The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

It comes after a Nine Network boss dismissed rumors that Bickmore is joining the Today show following her announcement that she is leaving Channel 10’s The Project.

Industry sources said Bickmore, who has been linked with the Today gig on at least one other occasion, will take on the job in 2023 alongside Karl Stefanovic, while Allison Langdon has been appointed to replace Tracy Grimshaw on A Current Affair.

But Steven Burling, Nine’s Director of Morning Television, shut down those claims on Twitter, saying the proposed moves will not happen.

Burling’s denial comes after an industry insider claimed Bickmore’s potential move to Today ‘made sense’ given her undeniable popularity.

“It’s the next, most obvious step for her,” the rival network source said.

‘As much as you’d like to say she’s not as nice as her on-screen persona, that’s not the case.

‘Everybody likes her. Viewers like her. She would bring a lot of positive energy to Today and in terms of timing it all makes sense.’

The bubbly presenter was previously linked with the Today hosting job in 2019, following the ousting of Georgie Gardner and Deborah Knight; However, Ni denied that a formal inquiry had been made at that time.

Popular with viewers and her TV colleagues both on and off screen, Bickmore confirmed she had no plans to leave the small screen during her on-air announcement on Tuesday night, saying: ‘Honey, I’m not retiring . I want to move on to something else, which I don’t know what it is yet’.

Allison Langdon (pictured with one of her children) stepped into the Today role in 2019. There has been speculation that she will replace Tracy Grimshaw on A Current Affair

The high-profile changes could signal a long-awaited boost in ratings for Today, which has long taken a beating from Seven’s Sunrise and recently dipped as low as 155,000 viewers across the five-city metro market.

Langdon instead took over the role and has been a hit with viewers, especially female viewers, in his subsequent two years in the chair.

However, an insider says the 3am tension kicks in and some recent on-set tensions with Stefanovic, particularly regarding the number of his sick days, led Langdon to throw his hat in the ring for the ACA job.

Most recently, Stefanovic was a last-minute no-show on the morning of the NRL Grand Final.

Should Langdon make way for Bickmore, it will be the ninth female host to take up the Today gig, alongside Stefanovic, who recently penned a new deal with Nine that would keep him on Today until 2025.

At the time, the 48-year-old would have had 20 years in the job – albeit with a much-publicised ‘break’ in 2018 when he was benched in the wake of a ratings and media investigation into his personal life.

Karl Stefanovic (pictured with wife Jasmine) is the longtime co-host of the Today show

The Nine veteran caught some negative viewers following his divorce from ex-wife Cassandra Thorburn and eventual remarriage to shoe designer Jasmine Yarbrough.

He returned to Today in 2019, but almost three years later the show is still making up some ground against rival Sunrise, which this year claimed its 19th consecutive win as Australia’s top breakfast show.

Meanwhile, Langdon is not the only name linked to the coveted ACA role in recent days, with popular 60 Minutes reporter Sarah Abo also a contender, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Abo has been a regular fill-in for Langdon on Today, stepping in recently when Langdon took a break following the show’s marathon coverage of the Queen’s funeral.