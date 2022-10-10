Carrie Bickmore shows off her fresh tattoo on The Project

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Carrie Bickmore showed off her new tattoo during Monday’s episode of The Project.

The TV host bared the ink during a segment with badly damaged BMX rider Logan Martin.

‘I look a lot like it,’ joked the 41-year-old as she held up her arm to show off her heart tattoos on her wrist.

Carrie Bickmore (pictured) showed off her new tattoo during Monday’s episode of The Project

‘I got two little love hearts this weekend. Bad ass guys, bad ass, she added.

“You have almost as much as I do,” Logan joked in response.

Carrie has previously revealed that the hearts are a sweet tribute to her three-year-old daughter Adelaide.

She had two hearts inked on her wrist Thursday morning.

‘I’m going two little love hearts this weekend. Bad ass guys, bad ass, she said

Speaking on Hit Network’s national driving show Carrie & Tommy, the TV host revealed the very special meaning behind the design.

‘You may have seen on my Instagram a few weeks ago when I was away that Chris sent me a video of [her daughter] Addie,” she said.

‘She missed me and she has this little saying. She tells me when she wants me to know she loves me, that’s what she says – “Hi Mom, I love you, heart to heart.”

The Project star, 41, had two hearts inked on her wrist on Thursday morning

And she makes a little heart symbol with her fingers. I can’t have her with me all the time because I have something to do.

‘So I thought why not keep it with me in spirit and I’m getting two little hearts tattooed on my wrist so I can look down and always think of her saying, “I love you mum, heart to heart”. ‘

Carrie has three children – she has son Oliver, 15, with her late husband Greg Lange. She also shares two daughters, Adelaide and Evie, seven, with her partner Chris Walker.