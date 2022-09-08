Carrie Bickmore showcases her figure in a black jumpsuit at the Ticket to Paradise premiere

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Carrie Bickmore stunned on Wednesday about the world premiere of the upcoming romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise in London.

The 41-year-old presenter of the project flew to the UK for just one night and spent most of it on the red carpet for the new film starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts.

She posed for photos in front of a giant movie poster wearing a gorgeous black jumpsuit with bold green heels.

The TV host styled her blond hair loosely curled and decorated with fine gold jewelry.

In a photo she shared on Instagram, Carrie looked through the stars as George’s lawyer wife Amal Clooney walked past her.

In another photo, she posed for a selfie with Australian actress Kellyn Morris.

Other celebrities who attended included Billie Lourd – the daughter of the late Carrie Fisher – as well as Kaitlyn Dever and Lucas Bravo, all of whom star in the rom-com.

Carrie landed in London on Wednesday for the Ticket to Paradise press tour.

In a post on her Instagram Stories, she teased a sit-down interview with the film’s stars ahead of its world premiere.

“Back in London for 1 night for some special interviews,” she announced. “Goodbye George and Julia.”

She also made a pit stop to meet former Spice Girl Melanie Chisholm, aka Mel C.

First stop, Sporty Spice’s house. See you soon Mel C,” she captioned a selfie.

“My fourteen-year-old self would never believe that.”

Carrie revealed in March that she would be “taking a few months off” with her partner Chris Walker and their children to tour Europe.

In July, she returned to The Project.

A rotation of presenters filled in her absence, including Chrissie Swan.

Carrie revealed in March that she would be ‘taking a few months off’ with her partner Chris Walker and their children to tour Europe