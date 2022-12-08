Carrie Bickmore shares a sweet tribute to her lookalike daughter Adelaide as she turns four

<!–

Carrie Bickmore has wished her cute lookalike daughter Adelaide a happy fourth birthday.

The TV presenter, 42, took to Instagram on Thursday to share photos of the little one, who looks just like The Project star.

Happy 4th birthday little one. You may be small, but you are mighty. Heart to heart beautiful Adelaide,” she wrote.

She posted an adorable photo of Adelaide hugging a teddy bear, as well as photos of the pair in matching sunglasses sharing a kiss.

It comes after little Adelaide almost stole the spotlight when she paid a subtle tribute to her mum as she sat in the audience alongside her dad Chris Walker and siblings Ollie, 15, and Evie, seven, during Carrie’s final appearance on The Project last month.

Sitting on her father’s lap, Adelaide held up a sign with a number of personalized messages from the family.

The message shown appeared to be from her eldest child and son, stating, “I’m so proud of how far you’ve come.”

“I love you very much and support you in whatever you do next!!! -Oil.’

The card also appeared to show several drawings of pink love hearts and colorful balloons.

The Project said a tearful goodbye to Carrie last week, as the popular TV personality said goodbye after 13 years on the show.

The TV presenter gave an emotional closing speech in which she thanked her team, her family and the viewers of The Project.

“Is it too late to change your mind?” she joked through teary eyes as confetti cannons shot through the studio.

In a trembling voice, Carrie thanked her family and her parents who were in the audience together.

‘To Chris. Thanks for everything. Your guidance and advice over the years, your amazing production skills…” she continued.

“This show has given us so much. Without The Project, we wouldn’t have our beautiful minor prophets.”

To her children she said: ‘You are my world. I love you.’

‘To my parents, and my friends and family. It certainly takes a village to help a mother of three do a job like this on TV and I couldn’t have done it without all of you. So thank you very much for picking up the pieces,” she added.

Wednesday also marked the end of her 17 years with Channel 10.

Her 10-minute speech came after two moving tributes from her fellow panelists Peter Helliar and Waleed Aly.

“You exude generosity and warmth, and that bounces back to us from the amazing audience. It all starts with you. I can’t wait to see what you’ll do next,” Helliar said.