Carrie Bickmore posts emotional tribute to the Queen pays tribute as Her Majesty dies aged 96

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Carrie Bickmore paid an emotional tribute to the Queen on Thursday evening after Her Majesty died at her beloved Balmoral Castle at the age of 96.

The TV presenter, who is currently on assignment in London for The Project, posted a photo of a double rainbow appearing over Buckingham Palace just an hour before her death was officially announced.

The rainbows appeared over Buckingham Palace alongside another at Windsor Castle, with many Britons saying the Queen “sent us a sign” and that she “really left us”.

Carrie Bickmore paid an emotional tribute to the Queen on Thursday night after Her Majesty’s death at the age of 96

The TV presenter, who is currently on assignment in London for The Project, posted a photo of a double rainbow appearing over Buckingham Palace just an hour before her death was officially announced.

The double rainbow over the Victoria Monument has led many to say it is ‘Queen Elizabeth with Prince Phillip’.

A poignant sky over London just minutes after the Queen’s death. RIP,” Carrie wrote in the caption of her post.

One twitter user said: ‘The rainbow in Windsor Castle made me cry. the rainbow queen sent us a sign.’

Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday evening that the Queen died this afternoon at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle. She is pictured here in Parliament House in Canberra

The rainbows appeared over Buckingham Palace alongside another at Windsor Castle, with Brits saying the Queen ‘sent us a sign’ and that she has ‘really left us’

Another said: ‘A rainbow breaks out as the Union Jack is lowered at half-mast in Windsor tonight. A remarkable image. Farewell, ma’am.’

Others took it as a sign that the queen has “really left us” when the rainbows appeared shortly after news of the monarch’s death was announced.

People have been gathering on the Queen’s estates since Buckingham Palace announced today that doctors were “concerned” about her health.

The Royal Family rushed to Balmoral to visit Her Majesty before she died this afternoon.

Her death was confirmed at 6:30 p.m.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: ‘The Queen passed away peacefully this afternoon in Balmoral. The King and The Queen Consort remain in Balmoral tonight and return to London tomorrow.”

A poignant sky over London just minutes after the Queen’s death. RIP,” she wrote Carrie in the post’s caption

With the death of the Queen, Britain and her Commonwealth realms will enter a ten-day period of mourning as millions of her subjects in the UK and abroad come to terms with her passing.

Those on social media have expressed grief with the images of the rainbows, saying she left “beautiful rainbows over Balmoral and over Buckingham Palace” and that the surprise rainbow was “symbolic”.

One twitter user said: ‘There was a double rainbow outside Buckingham Palace. Some see it here as a representation of the Queen and Prince Phillip.’

A double rainbow appeared over the Victoria Monument, leading some to say it’s ‘Queen Elizabeth with Prince Phillip’

The Queen’s passing came more than a year after her beloved husband Philip, her “strength and guide,” who died in April 2021 at the age of 99.

Liz Truss addressed the nation tonight after the Queen’s death.

Mrs Truss was appointed Prime Minister by the Queen in Balmoral only two days ago.

She said, “We are all devastated by the news we have just heard from Balmoral.

“The passing of Her Majesty the Queen is a tremendous shock to the nation and to the world.”

Liz Truss then revealed that the new king would be Charles III. There had been suggestions that he might reign as King George VII, using one of his middle names.

She said: ‘It is an extraordinary achievement to have presided over 70 years with such dignity and grace. Her life of service extended beyond most of our living memories.

In return, she was loved and admired by the people of the UK and around the world.

“She is a personal inspiration to me and to many Britons – her devotion to duty is an example to all of us.”