Carrie Bickmore has a rare family photograph from her last day with The Project

She said an emotional farewell to The Project on her last night ever as host of the program on Wednesday night.

And Carrie Bickmore shared a sweet outtake from the night.

The TV presenter posted a rare family photo of her posing with partner Chris Walker and their three children at the front desk of The Project.

The blonde beauty looks every inch like the doting mum pictured hugging her daughter Evie, seven, with Chris beaming behind her holding onto Ollie, 15, and Adelaide, three.

Carrie’s first husband Greg Lange tragically passed away in December 2010 at the age of 35 after a 10-year battle with brain cancer.

Despite his terminal condition, they married in 2005 when Carrie was just 25 and had a son, Oliver.

Carrie has been working with her executive producer partner Chris since 2012.

In addition to raising Carrie’s son Oliver together, the couple have two daughters, Evie and Adelaide.

Carrie put on a jaw-dropping show that night in a frilly red dress by Rebecca Vallance and striking gold jewelry.

The former model also posted other photos of her farewell to her colleagues on Friday.

Carrie also shared a photo of her having a drink with her co-host Peter Helliar, who also recently announced his resignation from the current affairs show.

The project said a tearful farewell to Carrie on Wednesday night.

The blonde gave an emotional closing speech in which she thanked her team, her family and viewers.

In a trembling voice, Carrie thanked her family and her parents who were in the audience together.

Wednesday also marked the end of her 17 years with Channel 10.

Carrie announced her departure from The Project in October.

The Gold Logie winner has been on the desk since the program launched in 2009 and has since become a familiar face on Australian screens.

She had been away from her family in London for three months earlier this year before returning to the panel in July, but quit in October.