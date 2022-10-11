WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Carrie Bickmore announces she is leaving The Project

Australia
By Jacky

Carrie Bickmore shocks viewers by announcing she is leaving The Project as she fights back tears and reveals why she has to quit after 13 years

  • Carrie Bickmore has announced that she is leaving The Project after 13 years

By Levi Parsons for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 09:37, 11 October 2022 | Up to date: 09:41, 11 October 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Carrie Bickmore has announced that she is leaving The Project to spend more time with her family.

The beloved TV presenter fought back tears as she told viewers it was the hardest decision she has ever made in her professional life.

Bickmore has been a panelist on The Project for 13 years.

More on the way.

You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More