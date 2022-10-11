Carrie Bickmore announces she is leaving The Project
Carrie Bickmore has announced that she is leaving The Project to spend more time with her family.
The beloved TV presenter fought back tears as she told viewers it was the hardest decision she has ever made in her professional life.
Bickmore has been a panelist on The Project for 13 years.
