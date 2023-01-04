Carrie Bickmore, 42, shows off her incredible figure in a high-cut neon swimsuit at Byron Bay beach

Carrie Bickmore showed off her sensational figure in a neon yellow swimsuit as she headed to the beach in Byron Bay with her three kids on Wednesday.

Taking a well-deserved break from leaving The Project after a 13-year stint on the show, the 42-year-old turned heads as she frolicked through the sand in the high-cut bathing suit.

Sporting tortoiseshell shades and a sun hat, Carrie looked effortlessly cool as she enjoyed a splash in the water with her kids Ollie, 15, Evie, seven, and four-year-old Adelaide.

Carrie looked delighted as she held a bucket and spade as she played with daughter Adelaide

Looking flawless with minimal to no makeup on her youthful face, Carrie sported her blonde locks.

She rocked a summery pink manicure and accessorized it with tiny silver bracelets.

The mother of three shares daughters Evie and Adelaide with partner Chris Walker, while son Ollie is from her first marriage to late husband Greg Lange.

The Project said a tearful goodbye to Carrie in December, when the popular TV personality said goodbye after 13 years on the show.

Carrie looked sensational in the neon number as she strolled the beach with her kids, including son Ollie, 15

The TV presenter gave an emotional closing speech in which she thanked her team, her family and the viewers of The Project.

“Is it too late to change your mind?” she joked through teary eyes as confetti cannons shot through the studio.

In a trembling voice, Carrie thanked her family and her parents who were in the audience together.

‘To Chris. Thanks for everything. Your guidance and advice over the years, your amazing production skills…” she continued.

Yummy mummy! The mother of three looked stunning in a neon suit as she played with her three children

Next stop, Baywatch! The broadcaster flaunted her gorgeous tan in a low-back bathing suit while holding a bucket and spade

Carrie announced in October that she was leaving The Project to spend more time with her family.

The TV presenter fought back tears as she told viewers that this was the hardest decision she had made in her professional life.

She’s been on The Project desk since the show launched in 2009 and has since become a familiar face on Australian screens.

The mother of three shares daughters Evie and Adelaide with partner Chris Walker, while son Ollie is from her first marriage to late husband Greg Lange

She later donned a white shirt and thong while holding a children’s life jacket as she left the beach

“I have news I wanted to share… I’m already crying,” she began.

“I made the difficult decision to end the show at the end of this year.

“It has been the hardest decision of my professional life to make this call, but it is time for a new challenge and for my next chapter.”

She said she will miss her “friends at the desk” and the “wonderful viewers” who have supported the show for more than a decade.

Carrie announced in October that she was leaving The Project to spend more time with her family. The TV presenter fought back tears as she told viewers that this was the hardest decision she had made in her professional life

“It’s no secret that this show has become a second home to me, and I couldn’t be more grateful to everyone who has been involved on and off screen,” she said.

‘It’s been a long journey. I started the show when Ollie, my son, was one, and he’s 15 now, which is crazy. And I want to spend more time at home.

“I want to have more family dinners. I watch the show at home with a glass of wine in hand. I wanted to say a huge thank you.

Carrie said that while she loved her “fulfilling” job, she wanted to know who she was without The Project

“It’s been an incredible privilege.”

Carrie said that while she loved her “fulfilling” job, she wanted to know who she was without The Project.

“This show is so in my DNA, and I don’t know who I am without it,” she said.

Her co-host Lisa Wilkinson posted a tribute to Instagram thanking her longtime friend for her friendship and generosity on the panel.

“We mere mortals will never know how you did it all with so much grace, good humor and all that glamour,” she wrote.

“I know what a huge decision this has been for you, and we will all miss you terribly at the end of the year. I can’t wait to see what comes next in your extraordinary life, or to share that next glass of wine – or five – with you!’