Carrie Ann Inaba reflects on Anne Heche’s run on Dancing With The Stars: ‘She wasn’t afraid to fail’

Carrie Ann Inaba paid tribute to the late Anne Heche, who spent four weeks on Season 29 of Dancing With The Stars during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hours after the 53-year-old actress was declared “brain dead” after a fiery car accident last week, the 54-year-old Dancing With The Stars jury reflected on the mother of two’s stint on ABC’s long-running dance. contest.

‘She was a unique person,’ said the TV personality People. ‘So open and vulnerable, but also so direct and courageous. I believe she was a person who was often misunderstood… and like all humans, she made mistakes.”

The presenter continues: ‘But when I saw her perform up close, I felt only joy and an open heart. She loved performing and wasn’t afraid to fail.’

Inaba further described Heche as “a rare and precious person” who “left us and her family so quickly.”

‘I am sad’, the choreographer concluded. “I wish her family healing and love…and may Anne Heche now rest and play in peace…She will always be part of the DWTS family,”

On her Instagram, Inaba also recalled her boyfriend, who she said “really touched her heart” after learning her story about Dancing With The Stars.

“I could feel the pain she felt, and I could also feel her resilient and courageous soul. And it was touching,” she captioned her message. “I had no idea what she had been through in this life and I felt a connection with her and the struggles she faced in life. Despite her trials and tribulations, she had a bright light when she came on stage to dance.”

Inaba continued, “Every time she performed, there was a sense of complete joy and a celebration of life. It was pure. And it was special.✨❤️’

She added: “We had reached out a few times to do her podcast, but we never followed up. I am so heartbreaking for her and for those who love her. It is a tragedy in the broadest sense of the word. Not only for her, but also for the people who were injured and lost things in this incident. Lives are forever changed.’

Inaba also revealed that she has to “swallow the tears that want to flow” when she thinks of her boyfriend “in that burning car, wondering what happened just before the accident.”

“From the outside it looks like there was some kind of emotional distress. Pain. Panic. Fear. frustration. disorientation. sadness. I don’t know… none of us know,” she wrote. “Anne, I just wanted to say that I’m grateful to have seen you. You have impressed many of us, not only with your talent, but also with your free spirit.’