Carrick rejects Boro job following talks, as ex-Man United star not enthused

Michael Carrick will not be Middlesbrough’s next manager after talks with the club, talkSPORT understands.

The Manchester United legend was the Championship club’s main target to replace Chris Wilder and the former midfielder had entered advanced talks over the appointment.

Getty The former Man United coach is not going to the Riverside

Boro is looking for a head coach in lieu of a manager following Chris Wilder’s resignation last week.

However, it is now clear that Carrick will not be the one to take his place, as he is not too excited about the possibility.

Northeast-born Carrick has been out of work since a brief stint as United’s interim boss last year.

Carrick took charge of the Red Devils after the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, where he was unbeaten in his three games – two winning and one drawing.

But he decided to walk away from the Theater of Dreams, as Ralf Rangnick joined it temporarily until the end of the 2021/22 season.

And after being away from the beautiful game for nearly a year, he was closely linked to landing his first managerial role after speaking to struggling Championship side Boro.

DREAM Mbappe wants to leave PSG and describe Liverpool as ‘only viable transfer option’

angry Man City and Copenhagen suffer VAR chaos as Rodri denied ‘goal of the season contender’

TALENT Almiron now ‘unplayable’ after Grealish joke and teammate greets ‘world class’ Bruno

respect Moyes not shocked by Arsenal’s brilliant form, says Arteta ‘got no credit’

coach Roy Keane sends clear response to conversation that links him to West Brom manager’s job

NOT KEANE John Terry tells Laura Woods how he feels about Roy Keane refusing selfie







Carrick has been enjoying his break from football since leaving United.

He was at Goodison Park on Sunday with his son Jacey watching United defeated Everton 2-1.

Meanwhile, former Watford boss Rob Edwards, who was sacked by the Hornets in September, is under consideration and has also spoken with the club.

Edwards and Boro have held preliminary talks about the vacant position.

Getty Carrick won’t be the one to kickstart Boro’s season

Middlesbrough are currently in 21st place after a sad start to the season, having won just three of their first 13 games and lost six.