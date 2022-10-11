Carrick in advanced talks with Middlesbrough about succeeding Wilder as manager

Middlesbrough have made Michael Carrick their main target to replace Chris Wilder, talkSPORT understands.

Manchester United legend Carrick is in advanced talks with Boro, who has also interviewed former Watford coach Rob Edwards.

Getty Michael Carrick has not worked in football since leaving his coaching role at Manchester United last year

Northeast-born Carrick has been out of work since a brief stint as United’s interim boss last year.

Boro is looking for a head coach in lieu of a manager following Wilder’s resignation last week.

Carrick took charge of the Red Devils after the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, where he was unbeaten in his three games – two winning and one drawing.

But he decided to walk away from the Theater of Dreams, as Ralf Rangnick joined it temporarily until the end of the 2021/22 season.

And after nearly a year away from the beautiful game, he could land his first managerial role after talking to struggling Championship side Boro.

talkSPORT understands that the 41-year-old and the Yorkshire outfit have been talking about him replacing Wilder, who was sacked last week.

There is interest from both sides, although Carrick has yet to decide whether to take the lead at Riverside Stadium.

Carrick has been enjoying his break from football since leaving United.

He was at Goodison Park on Sunday with his son Jacey, where he saw United beat Everton 2-1.

Should Carrick decide to reject Boro’s approach, the club has other goals in mind.

Getty Carrick is said to have held talks with Middlesbrough about the vacant managerial position

Former Watford boss Rob Edwards, who was fired by the Hornets in September, is under consideration.

Edwards and Boro have held preliminary talks about the vacant position.

But at this stage, Boro only has his eye on Carrick.

Middlesbrough are currently in 21st place after a sad start to the season, having won just three of their first 13 games.