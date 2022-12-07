Carolyn Grace death: Britain’s only female Spitfire pilot is killed in car crash aged 70

Britain’s only female Spitfire pilot has died in a car crash while on holiday in Australia, 34 years after her husband suffered the same fate.

Carolyn Grace, 70, who lives in Cornwall, was driving her Suziki car in the town of Goulbourn, southwest of Sydney, when she collided with a silver Hilux on Friday.

Carolyn, presumably the the world’s only practicing female Spitfire pilot, was visiting her family in Australia at the time of the crash.

Carolyn, originally from Australia, was airlifted to hospital but died of her injuries, 34 years after her husband, Nick, was killed in a 1988 car accident in Sussex, UK.

Carolyn Grace is pictured here with her Spitfire. She pioneered the restoration of World War II Spitfires in the 1980s with her late husband, Nick, from their home in Cornwall

Her 38-year-old son Richard was a passenger in the car and survived the crash and was treated for minor injuries.

Carolyn’s daughter, Daisy Grace, said the family was “traumatized” by her unexpected death.

After Nick died in 1988, the mother of two learned to fly the restored plane to keep her husband’s memory alive.

Over the next three decades, the aviation pioneer clocked more than 900 hours on the plane, at air shows and commemorative events across Europe.

Although over 20,000 Spitfires were produced shortly before, during and after World War II, the Spitfire ML407, known as the ‘Grace Spitfire’, is one of the few surviving today.

And it’s all the more special because it was the first Allied plane to shoot down an enemy plane over the beaches of Normandy on D-Day.

Carolyn’s children, Richard and Daisy, helped her run their Spitfire restoration business, Air Leasing Limited in Northamptonshire.

Following the fatal accident in New South Wales, Daisy said: ‘It is with great sadness that we have to announce that Carolyn Grace died in a car accident on Friday.

“This is a traumatic and unexpected loss for all of us.”

Carolyn’s death has prompted tributes from hundreds of aviation enthusiasts and institutions describing her as an “inspiring woman” and a “legend of the sky.”

Carolyn Grace, the world’s only female Spitfire pilot, on the plane that survived 176 war missions in 2004

Andy Saunders, historian of the Battle of Britain, said: ‘Together with her husband Nick, Carolyn Grace were the first pioneers of Spitfire restoration in Britain.

“It’s a tragic irony that she died in a car accident, just as Nick had died in 1988.

‘It’s terrible news. Her passing is a huge loss to the world of historic aviation.”

A spokesperson for the Kent Battle of Britain Museum said: ‘It is beyond comprehension that this tragedy is happening twice. Our thoughts and prayers are with Daisy and Richard.”

Dale Leeks, a Spitfire enthusiast, said: ‘I am very sad to hear of Carolyn Grace’s death. She was a legend of the skies and a big part of the love our family has for the Spitfire.

‘When I chose to give my father a flight in a Spitfire, there was no choice for me – it had to be yours’.

Carolyn rose to world fame when she became Britain’s only female Spitfire pilot.

Her passion for the aircraft stems from her late husband Nick, who bought the aircraft, which had to be completely rebuilt, from a Scottish museum in 1979.

Nick, a design engineer and pilot, set about painstakingly restoring it at St Merryn airfield in Cornwall, a process that took over five years.

But disaster struck before their dreams could become reality when Nick was killed in a car accident in 1988, just three years after the Spitfire was returned to the air.

Although already a qualified pilot, she made the intrepid decision to train to become a Spitfire pilot, much to the shock of many. She is the first woman to do so since the women of the Air Transport Auxiliary (ATA) service in World War II.

A spokesman for Hume Police District in New South Wales said: ‘A woman has died and her passenger was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Goulburn.

The crash happened at 6pm on Friday 2nd December 2022, when a gray Suzuki and a silver Hilux collided on Middle Arm Road.

Officers from the Hume precinct attended and found that a 70-year-old woman driving the Suzuki had suffered critical injuries. She was airlifted to Canberra Hospital where she later died.

Her passenger, a 38-year-old man, was taken to the same hospital with minor injuries.

“Two men in the Hilux, ages 44 and 30, were not injured.

The elderly man, who was driving, was taken to Goulburn Hospital for mandatory tests. The investigation is continuing’.