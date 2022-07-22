Caroline Kennedy, JFK’s daughter, calls out Australian journalist upon arrival in Sydney

Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of JFK and America’s new ambassador to Australia, has joked with a reporter for talking about his female colleague.

Ms Kennedy, daughter of assassinated US President John F. Kennedy, landed in Sydney Friday morning and met with journalists to discuss what her role as US ambassador to Australia will look like.

As she was inundated with a flurry of questions, Mrs. Kennedy recalled a moment when a male journalist appeared to be speaking about his female colleague, Isabelle Mullen of Seven News.

In a typical media conference at a press gallery, the two journalists frantically tried to talk at each other, with the male reporter trying to push through his question until Ms. Mullen was quiet.

New US Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy (above) arrived in Sydney on Friday morning

“Did you just mention the woman?” interrupted Mrs. Kennedy, against protests from the male journalist.

“Okay, she started.”

Ms. Kennedy then turned to Ms. Mullen, who inquired about Ms. Kennedy’s views on the current relationship between Australia and the Pacific.

Kennedy is the first US ambassador to Australia in 18 months after Donald Trump’s ambassador, Arthur Culvahouse, left office in early 2021 when the president was voted out of office.

Ms. Kennedy (pictured with her mother Jacqueline Kennedy and father former President John F. Kennedy) is the first US ambassador to Australia since Donald Trump left office

She said that despite the vacant position, the Pacific continued to have an important relationship with the US.

“Everyone is so excited about working together in the Quad and in the Pacific,” Ms. Kennedy told reporters.

“China certainly has a strong presence here in the region, but our partnership is what I will focus on. There’s a big agenda and I can’t wait to get started.’

She also spoke about the future role of the US in managing instability in the Pacific.

At a press conference, Ms. Kennedy called on a male journalist to talk about female Seven News reporter Isabelle Mullen (above)

“It’s definitely a big focus right now. This is a critical area in the region,” she said.

“The US needs to do more. We’re putting our embassies back in, and the Peace Corps is coming and USAID is coming back.

‘We haven’t been there for a while, but that’s all very positive. The cooperation between the US and Australia will have a big, big impact.’

Kennedy, who previously served as the US ambassador to Japan under former President Barack Obama, will formally present her credentials to the governor general on Monday.

Ms. Kennedy said she hoped to strengthen the relationship between the US, Australia and the Pacific

She is expected to work in Canberra where she will work to build a strong relationship between the US and Australia.

“I know that our countries are the strongest allies and that our parents and grandparents have fought side by side for more than 100 years,” she told reporters earlier this week, reflecting on the countries’ shared war histories.

‘In 1943 my father’s boat was sunk by a Japanese destroyer. He and his crew would not have survived without the help of two Solomon Islanders and an Australian Coast Guard.’

Ms. Kennedy previously said she was excited to tackle issues like climate change and green energy in the Pacific.

Ms. Kennedy (pictured with her mother and father) said she was excited to work with two countries that are the “strongest allies” and recalled how two Solomon Islanders and an Australian Coast Guard rescued her father in 1943

“No one is more committed to promoting peace and stability, combating climate change and increasing US economic engagement in the region than the Biden-Harris administration, and I am proud to be a member of the team.” , she said.

I look forward to working closely with Prime Minister Albanian, Foreign Minister Wong and the government to advance our shared democratic values, strengthen our commitment to a healthy, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific and transition to a green promote the energy world.

“This is a critical moment in the history of our two countries.”

Ms. Kennedy was appointed ambassador in May and was sworn in on June 10.