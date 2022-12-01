Caroline Kennedy and John Kerry both FAIL to show up to William and Kate’s Earthshot event in Boston

Ambassador Caroline Kennedy and Secretary John Kerry both failed to show up for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Earthshot event in Boston on Wednesday night.

Kerry, the presidential climate envoy, informed the prince and princess earlier today that he “unfortunately would no longer be able to attend,” but did not clarify why.

Kennedy, the daughter of President John F. Kennedy, who is currently the US ambassador to Australia, said she had “travel plans disrupted” because of the harsh weather that was plaguing the east coast.

However, that weather seemed to have resulted in very few cancellations at Boston and New York airports, according to FlightAware.

Kerry and Kennedy were set to join the royal couple as they spoke at the opening of the Earthshot Prize awards, which are named after JFK’s “moonshot” speech. The awards are presented to people who have made an important contribution to the environment.

Neither Kennedy nor Kerry were available for comment.

The high-profile no-shows come as Williams and Kate’s first trip to the United States in eight years is overshadowed by a racism scandal that rocked the royal family in the United Kingdom.

The Prince and Princess arrived in Boston just hours after William’s godmother was accused of making racial slurs at an event hosted by Queen consort Camilla, who herself was accused of racist behaviour.

The scandal involved 83-year-old Lady Hussey, a former lady-in-waiting to the late Queen, who on Wednesday resigned her role in the royal household after she reportedly refused to believe that a black domestic violence campaigner, Ngozi Fulani, was British and asked her : ‘Which part of Africa are you from?’ as they spoke at an event at Buckingham Palace yesterday.

William’s spokesperson spoke out to condemn Lady Hussey’s ‘unacceptable’ comments hours before the Prince and Princess of Wales arrived in the US, saying: ‘I want to address the story about a guest who attended a reception at Buckingham Palace last night.

“This is a matter for Buckingham Palace, but as spokesman for the Prince of Wales, I appreciate you all being here and I understand you want to ask. So let me take it head on.

“I was very disappointed to hear about guests’ experiences at Buckingham Palace last night. Of course I was not there, but racism has no place in our society. The comments were unacceptable and it is right that the person resigned with immediate effect.’

The incident is already beginning to overshadow the royal trip to Boston.

Just minutes before William and Kate take the stage at the Earthshot event, Rev. Mariama White-Hammond – the city’s chief of Environment, Energy and Open Space – gave a powerful speech in which she instructed the crowd to “think about the legacy of colonialism’. and racism’, particularly when it comes to their impact on climate change.

As the Prince and Princess Wales watched from the wings, the Reverend Hammond, who has set up a youth organization aimed at “teaching the history of the civil rights movement,” said: “On this day I invite us all to reflect about the legacy of colonialism. and racism.’

She continued, “The ways it has affected people around the world and the connection, the deep connection to the degradation of land and our planet that we are all trying to reverse. The lost stories, the extinct species, but also the perseverance of people in the face of oppression and the fundamental dignity of all our relationships.’

While there was no mention of Lady Susan Hussey – who is William’s godmother – few could not relate the controversy to the Reverend White-Hammond’s comments.

After beginning her speech by “recognizing the ancestral lands we stand on today,” the Reverend expressed gratitude to William and Kate for choosing to host this year’s Earthshot Prize.

Prior to working for the City of Boston, Rev. White-Hammond was an ordained elder in the African Methodist Episcopal Church, having previously founded a youth organization focused on “teaching the history of the civil rights movement.”

“Now you all know we are a city of many firsts. We are honored to be the first US city and the first city outside the UK to receive the Earthshot Prize,” she continued.

Her comments about colonialism come months after another of William and Kate’s international engagements — a March tour to the Caribbean to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee — was shrouded in controversy over allegations that elements of it smacked of “colonialism.”

Critical royal observers led by Meghan’s cheerleader-in-chief Omid Scobie and BBC correspondent Jonny Dymond criticized a series of “tone-deaf” PR moments – sparking more criticism on social media despite the couple’s warm welcome to the ground.

But even as the reverend’s comments about racism and colonialism hung in the air, William stepped onto the stage with a smile on his face — following performances by Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu — for his “delight” in hosting his first engagement in Boston.

“Catherine and I are absolutely thrilled to be with you today, for our first appointment in the great city of Boston, as we begin the countdown to the Earthshot Prize Awards this Friday,” he said.

“Thank you Mayor Wu and Reverend White-Hammond for all your support for the Earthshot Prize.”

He then referred to JFK’s assassinated Moonshot speech, describing it as “challenging American innovation and ingenuity.”