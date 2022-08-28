Caroline Flack’s family moved to tears in Flackstock Festival documentary

Caroline Flack’s family was moved to tears when Lucie Jones took the stage at Flackstock Festival, in scenes aired during a one-off documentary that aired Sunday on Sky Max and Sky Showcase.

Curated by the late presenter’s family, the event was captured in a one-off documentary and was hailed by viewers as a “wonderful celebration of life” and a “wonderful tribute”.

Flackstock, which took place on July 25 at Englefield House in Reading, was organized in memory of the late presenter Caroline who tragically died by suicide in February 2020 at the age of 40.

In the documentary, fans got a behind-the-scenes look at the organization and in the run-up to the festival.

X Factor star Lucie sang a moving rendition of She Used to Be Mine, the same song she sang at Caroline’s funeral two years earlier.

Dermot O’Leary took to the stage to introduce the singer and explained: ‘Caroline would have loved this’, before adding: ‘But she wouldn’t be here yet, she would still be in traffic. ‘

He continued: ‘Caroline’s funeral was an extraordinary day, it was so incredibly sad, but today we celebrate our wonderful friend and there was a song that played at her funeral, it was beautifully sung by Lucie Jones.’

Unseen video clips and photos of Caroline with her friends and family were shown in an emotional montage as Lucie sang.

As the camera turned to Caroline’s mother, Christine burst into tears along with her friends as they watched the poignant performance.

The festival saw performances by Pixie Lott, Louise Redknapp, Tom Grennan, Ronan Keating, Gabrielle and ended with her good friend Olly Murs singing Sweet Caroline.

Viewers at home took to Twitter to praise Christine, as well as Caroline’s close friends, Natalie Pinkham, comedian Leigh Francis and Dawn O’Porter, for hosting the event.

One fan wrote: ‘Looking at Flackstock is an emotional wreck as it is simply the most beautiful tribute to @carolineflack1. I’ll never get over the fact that she won’t be here long. @LouiseRednapp that number means so much more now.”

Another added: ‘Watching Flackstock. What a wonderful celebration of Caroline’s life. I hope it’s done again so I can go and join in the fun. Well done @DawnPorter and all the wonderful friends who put together the show.”

A third wrote: ‘The event should take place every year in the future. The issues of mental health must be constantly brought to the fore and discussed. A very emotional look at Sky Showcase tonight.”

Caroline committed suicide in February 2020 after a concerned friend who was staying with her went shopping and left her alone in her London flat.

The producer friend was unable to return to the flat when she returned. She called Caroline’s father Ian who was given access to the flat where he found the star’s body.

Caroline was described by friends as feeling “on her own” and “seeing no way out,” and she struggled with her mental health and antidepressant use before her death.

The TV presenter’s death was confirmed at the time by the family, who said: “We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on February 15th. We ask the press to respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.”