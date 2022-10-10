Carolina Panthers FIRE head coach Matt Rhule after 1-4 start to the season

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Carolina Panthers have fired head coach Matt Rhule after his side’s terrible 1-4 start to the 2022 season.

The New York native was hired for his first top NFL job ahead of the 2020 season, overseeing a 5-11 record in his freshman year, for a 5-12 season in 2021.

His departure comes just over two years into a $62 million seven-year contract, and the 47-year-old will be replaced on an interim basis by secondary coach Steve Wilks, formerly an HC with the Arizona Cardinals.

Matt Rhule has been fired by the Carolina Panthers after their 1-4 start to the season

It was expected that the arrival of Baker would give Mayfield a boost, but that has not come true

Rhule leaves Carolina with a win rate of 0.289, having failed to turn the franchise around.

It was hoped that the arrival of Baker would help Mayfield stop their slide, but defeats by the Browns, Giants, Cardinals and 49ers showed little promise.

The Panthers’ lone win of the season came over the Saints in Week 3, and they now face a difficult stretch with reigning Super Bowl champ Rams next, ahead of Tom Brady and the Bucs visit in Week 7.

Rhule previously had a reputation for turning his teams around in their third year, having previously had success at Temple and Baylor, but he won’t get the chance to do that in Carolina.

The struggling Panthers turned 1-4 in 2022 and Rhule is now relieved of his duties

At Temple, his first role as head coach, the team went 2-10 and 6-6 in his first two years, before going 10-4 in 2015 to win their conference.

At Baylor a few years later, a 1-11 first year was followed by an average 7-6 record in 2018, before turning the ship around again, hitting an 11-3 record in his third year.

That said, there was little to indicate that Carolina was on a similar path in the NFL, and the Panthers have now pulled the plug and started looking for a new coach.