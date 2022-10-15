Carolina Panthers are ‘listening to offers’ for star running back Christian McCaffrey

<!–

The Panthers are ‘listening for offers’ for their star-running Christian McCaffrey as the team ponders what to do before the November 1 trade deadline after a 1-4 start.

Carolina’s previous head coach Matt Rhule was relieved of his duties this week after a poor start to the season, and the Panthers could now look to rebuild.

Steve Wilks has taken over on an interim basis from the franchise that has not made it to the playoffs since 2017.

ESPN reported Saturday that the Panthers had already received — and rejected — at least two inquiries into the 26-year-old playmaker, and would only consider what they deem “significant” offers.

Christian McCaffrey has been in Carolina since 2017 since he was drafted by the Panthers

According to the report, such an offer would include multiple design picks or a high design pick, with the team willing to keep McCaffrey after the deadline if that award is not met.

It makes sense why the Panthers would try to keep McCaffrey from making a big offer.

The former Stanford back is a huge threat both as a runner and receiver, becoming just the third player in NFL history to rack up more than 1,000 rushing and receiving yards in his scintillating 2019 season.

However, McCaffrey has had major injury problems since that historic year, playing just 10 games together over the next two years.

Former head coach Matt Rhule only had an 11-27 Carolina record in parts of three seasons

He hasn’t missed a game this year and, despite his team’s rough start, has played impressively, with 512 scrimmage yards and a total of three touchdowns in five games.

If McCaffrey got a deal, it would make sense for a contending team to move to the double-threat star, given his shockingly low base salary.

While the running back will take home $8.6 million this year, more than $7.3 million was turned into a signing bonus in March, earning him a base salary of about $1 million that many a playoff team likes. would like to adopt.

McCaffrey’s base salary will rise to $11.8 million next season.

While Carolina may not be actively shopping with McCaffrey, Robbie Anderson is another attacking player who looks set to be moved before the deadline.

The former Jets receiver was named a “strong potential deadline trade candidate” by the ESPN report and would likely welcome a change of scenery given the atrocious quarterback play he has endured many times throughout his career.

Anderson played under Sam Darnold (both New York and Carolina), Teddy Bridgewater, last year a greatly reduced version of Cam Newton and Baker Mayfield, who struggled in 2022 since arriving in Carolina last season.

The fast receiver is only two years away from a 1000m season and could certainly come in handy for a team willing to part with a choice.