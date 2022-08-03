Carolina McCauley shares how to clean shower rust and stains with her homemade vinegar spray

An Australian cleaning queen has spilled her secret remedy to remove rust, stains and soap scum from her shower.

Carolina McCauley, known for sharing home hacks with thousands online, kept her shower looking sparkling clean with a homemade spray without harsh chemicals and a scrub brush.

In an online video, the Perth mum of two showed how the ‘great’ formula eliminates stains and rust with minimal scrubbing.

Carolina’s ‘Shower Magic’ spray consists of two cups of warm water, half a cup of baking soda, a cup of vinegar and half a cup of dish soap.

She pours the homemade remedy into a spray bottle and sprays a generous amount on areas of the shower with rust and soap stains.

Carolina leaves the solution on for 10 minutes, then scrubs off the stains with a brush and wipes clean with a microfiber cloth.

The video has been viewed more than 1.3 million times and many followers of the “home hack” guru thanked her for sharing the shower cleaner recipe in the comments.

My all-time favorite mix. It’s great on the glass doors too!’ said a woman.

‘I’ve been using this mixture without baking soda for the past few years to clean everything! It takes out ink and smudges that are hard to get out. I found that if you heat it for 30-50 seconds, it works even better,” explained another.

“Do you think this will help with mold in the shower too?” asked a fan.

“Yeah, vinegar is really good for getting rid of mold,” Carolina replied.

Some suggested adding less dish soap to keep the mix from bubbling up too much, while others shared how they tweaked Carolina’s cleaner recipe.

‘I found it’s a treat to mix vinegar in a bottle with about 1/8th of dish soap,’ commented one viewer’, while another suggested, ‘Skip the baking soda. Vinegar and dawn are great together.”

This isn’t the first time Carolina has gone viral for a helpful bathroom cleaning tip.

She previously revealed how she removes pesky hard water stains that collect around the bottom of bathroom faucets.

Carolina showed how she uses only vinegar and a microfiber cloth to ‘say goodbye to stains’ in a video posted on Instagram.

Carolina begins by filling a bowl with white vinegar and soaking microfiber cloths.

She then wraps the towels around the stained faucets and leaves them for 30 minutes.

When time is up, Carolina removes the vinegar-soaked towels, revealing that the stains are gone thanks to the acidic staple in the pantry.

The nifty hacking video has over 637,000 views and hundreds of comments from many of Carolina’s 2.2 million followers.

“Vinegar is such a great cleanser,” said one fan, while another agreed, “Works every time.”

“I can guarantee this will work, but I’ve left it on for much longer than 30 minutes. Probably a good 5 hours,” a third explained.

Disclaimer: Vinegar can damage Chrome finishes. Always refer to your manufacturer’s cleaning and maintenance section on their website for recommended cleaning advice,” warned one mother.

Others shared their ways to clean their faucets and remove stubborn bathroom stains.

‘I use citric acid powder. Works like magic. Faucets look shiny as new and hard water stains have been removed,” said one viewer.

“Get a toothbrush, your favorite cleanser, spray and brush it off,” suggested a second.