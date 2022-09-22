Carolina McCauley reveals how to descale your kettle in three simple steps

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A busy mum-of-two has revealed how to descale your kettle with vinegar – and says there’s no need to scrub to get the appliance looking like new.

Carolina McCauley, from Perth, Western Australia, shared the video with her legion of Instagram followers on Thursday.

She begins the video by showing her 2.3 million followers the inside of her kettle to prove it was covered in ‘yucky limescale’.

Scroll down for video

A busy mum-of-two has revealed how to descale your kettle with vinegar – and says there’s no need to scrub to get the appliance looking like new

She then poured a cup of water and a cup of vinegar into the kettle before letting it sit for about half an hour.

When the kettle had soaked long enough, the popular cleaning influent put it to the boil.

She then poured the steaming water, vinegar concoction down the drain before revealing the very shiny, scale-free inside.

“Clean and shiny,” she said.

“Don’t forget to rinse.”

The video quickly went viral and was viewed more than 500,000 times in the first five hours on her page, with hundreds of people leaving comments.

“That’s great, thanks, my kettle has lots of lime,” said one woman.

Carolina McCauley from Perth said the hack makes her kettle ‘look like new’

She proudly showed off the inside of the kettle – noting that it was clean and shiny

But not everyone agreed with the hack.

‘Just get a lemon cut in half and boil it. I have done this for years for my boiler. It works,” said one woman.

“I just tried this and it didn’t work,” complained one woman.

While another suggested using ‘distilled water’ instead of tap water to limit build up.

“It’s better for tea, coffee and herbal tea anyway, with the added benefit of no lime because distilled water doesn’t contain minerals,” she said.

Lime is a hard calcareous deposit made up mainly of calcium carbonate and magnesium, and although not dangerous, it is considered unsightly.