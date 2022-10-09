Carolina McCauley exactly how to get oil stains out in four simple steps

She suggests that people use baking soda directly on the oil stain for best results

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Perth-based cleaning influencer Carolina McCauley took an Instagram reel on Saturday to show her 2.4 million fans unfailingly

A busy mom of two has revealed how she gets stubborn oil stains out of her clothes in four easy steps.

Perth-based cleaning influencer Carolina McCauley took to Instagram on Saturday to show off her 2.4 million fans in a foolproof way.

The busy mom started the video by pouring a generous drop of oil on the front of a spotless white t-shirt.

Then she “went to work” to make the shirt “look like new again.”

First Carolina used paper towels to remove excess oil before pouring baking soda directly onto the stain.

The mother then set the shirt aside for an hour so the powder could “work its magic.”

She then mixed a capful of laundry detergent with a cup of water and applied the mixture to the oily area with a toothbrush.

Once she did, Carolina tossed the shirt in the wash on a regular wash cycle.

At the end of the video, the cleaning influencer showed off the “perfect t-shirt” that appeared to have been dried and ironed after it came out of the wash.

“Oh, I wish I had known this before throwing away so many clothes,” one woman captioned the clip.

Scroll down for video

Carolina started the video by pouring oil on the front of a new white shirt

And while many people thanked the mother and were impressed with the results, others believed she “did it the hard way.”

“This seems way too much trouble, just add dish soap,” said one woman.

‘I put on baby powder, leave it overnight and wash it in the washing machine on a normal cycle. Always works, learned from my mother,” said another.

Others asked if ‘the method’ worked on old stains.

Carolina never responded to the question, but others did.

“I just tried it and it worked for me,” said one woman.

“I put eucalyptus oil on the old stain first and then follow this method – works every time,” said another.

Carolina adds baking soda to the stain before setting it aside for an hour and then scrubbing with a mixture of water and detergent

Her ‘after’ shot shows the front of the white shirt with no visible stain

A woman was disillusioned with the mail and accused Carolina of using a different shirt for the aftershots.

Carolina became popular in 2020 after she decided to use her social media to share cleaning hacks.

The video about the oil spill has been viewed 995,000 times and liked by more than 15,000 people.