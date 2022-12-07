Carolina McCauley: Cleaning expert reveals cleaning tip for white laces

How to make your sneaker laces sparkling white: cleaning guru shares her ‘genius’ three-step trick that always works

A cleaning guru shared her simple trick to make your white laces look like new again, and it only takes three ingredients.

Carolina McCauley, from Perth, soaks her dirty laces in a solution of hot water, dish soap, and hydrogen peroxide.

The organized mother of two often shares styling and cleaning tips online and demonstrates the simple cleaning trick on Instagram video.

Cleaning expert Carolina McCauley has shared her favorite method for whitening her dirty shoelaces

Before and after: The mother soaked her dirty laces in a simple solution to clean them. The laces were sparkling white after she soaked them for two hours

In her cleaning brief, the expert removed the laces from her white sneakers, then filled a bowl with hot water, a pump of dish soap, and a 1/4 cup of hydrogen peroxide.

She put her laces in the bowl for two hours and when the two hours were up the water had turned gray.

Then she let her sparkling white laces dry and laced them back into her trainers.

Carolina’s followers were impressed by the cleaning tip.

“This is so helpful,” said one mother.

“They look fantastic!” another wrote.

Others suggested their own favorite products to clean with.

One woman recommended combining detergent and bleach, another said she likes using the green bar of sunlight soap.

Another mom said her favorite method is to put the laces in a mesh bag in the washing machine.

Carolina often shares her favorite cleaning and styling tips and tricks on social media

However, some of Carolina’s followers thought it would be better to throw out the sneakers.

“Please throw those shoes away as soon as possible,” one woman said.

Fortunately, Carolina previously shared her easy hack to make dirty white sneakers look like new again using two unlikely items.

She used a toothbrush and toothpaste to scrub her white leather and rubber sneakers.

Before and after: The organized mom used a toothbrush and toothpaste to scrub the sneakers and leave them sparkling

Carolina began by squeezing a dollop of toothpaste onto the brush and scrubbing the shoes “from top to bottom.”

Carolina then wiped the shoes with a damp cloth to remove the excess toothpaste.

She showed the dirty and cleaned shoes side by side, proving the “amazing results” of the simple cleaning hack.