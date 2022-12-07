Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Carolina McCauley: Cleaning expert reveals cleaning tip for white laces
Australia

Carolina McCauley: Cleaning expert reveals cleaning tip for white laces

by Jacky
written by Jacky
Cleaning expert Carolina McCauley has shared her favorite method for whitening her dirty shoelaces

How to make your sneaker laces sparkling white: cleaning guru shares her ‘genius’ three-step trick that always works

  • Carolina McCauley’s latest cleaning tip will help you get your laces white again
  • The expert cleaner soaks dirty laces in just three household cleaners
  • She makes a solution of hot water, dish soap and hydrogen peroxide

By Sophie Finn for Daily Mail Australia

published: 14:13, Dec 7, 2022 | Updated: 14:19, Dec 7, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A cleaning guru shared her simple trick to make your white laces look like new again, and it only takes three ingredients.

Carolina McCauley, from Perth, soaks her dirty laces in a solution of hot water, dish soap, and hydrogen peroxide.

The organized mother of two often shares styling and cleaning tips online and demonstrates the simple cleaning trick on Instagram video.

Scroll down for video

Cleaning expert Carolina McCauley has shared her favorite method for whitening her dirty shoelaces

Cleaning expert Carolina McCauley has shared her favorite method for whitening her dirty shoelaces

Before: The mother soaked her dirty laces in a simple solution to clean them

Before: The mother soaked her dirty laces in a simple solution to clean them

After: The laces were sparkling white after she soaked them for two hours

After: The laces were sparkling white after she soaked them for two hours

Before and after: The mother soaked her dirty laces in a simple solution to clean them. The laces were sparkling white after she soaked them for two hours

In her cleaning brief, the expert removed the laces from her white sneakers, then filled a bowl with hot water, a pump of dish soap, and a 1/4 cup of hydrogen peroxide.

She put her laces in the bowl for two hours and when the two hours were up the water had turned gray.

Then she let her sparkling white laces dry and laced them back into her trainers.

Carolina’s followers were impressed by the cleaning tip.

“This is so helpful,” said one mother.

“They look fantastic!” another wrote.

Others suggested their own favorite products to clean with.

One woman recommended combining detergent and bleach, another said she likes using the green bar of sunlight soap.

Another mom said her favorite method is to put the laces in a mesh bag in the washing machine.

Carolina often shares her favorite cleaning and styling tips and tricks on social media

Carolina often shares her favorite cleaning and styling tips and tricks on social media

Carolina often shares her favorite cleaning and styling tips and tricks on social media

However, some of Carolina’s followers thought it would be better to throw out the sneakers.

“Please throw those shoes away as soon as possible,” one woman said.

Fortunately, Carolina previously shared her easy hack to make dirty white sneakers look like new again using two unlikely items.

She used a toothbrush and toothpaste to scrub her white leather and rubber sneakers.

Back in the day: To clean the dirty sneakers, the organized mom used two unlikely items you probably have in your bathroom now

Back in the day: To clean the dirty sneakers, the organized mom used two unlikely items you probably have in your bathroom now

After: Carolina scrubbed the sneakers with toothbrush and toothpaste, leaving them sparkling

After: Carolina scrubbed the sneakers with toothbrush and toothpaste, leaving them sparkling

Before and after: The organized mom used a toothbrush and toothpaste to scrub the sneakers and leave them sparkling

Carolina began by squeezing a dollop of toothpaste onto the brush and scrubbing the shoes “from top to bottom.”

Carolina then wiped the shoes with a damp cloth to remove the excess toothpaste.

She showed the dirty and cleaned shoes side by side, proving the “amazing results” of the simple cleaning hack.

Carolina’s top tips for clean laundry:

* Use white vinegar instead of fabric softener for super soft clothes and bedding

* Add a few drops of your favorite essential oils to the washing machine before cleaning your clothes to scent them

* Regularly clean the inner rubber seal with a cloth to prevent mold from forming in the washing machine

* Do not use too much detergent

* AFor hygiene reasons, always wash bath towels separately, as bacteria can be transferred between material items

* To deep clean pillows, machine wash with baking soda, mild detergent, hydrogen peroxide, vinegar, and eucalyptus oil

You Might Be Interested In

You may also like

AFL suffer ANOTHER horror show as league unveils...

Ally Behan who died from meningococcal after Spilt...

Influencer Gracie Piscopo breaks silence

Test side facing complex issues to appeal to...

Australia news LIVE: Labor asks states to impose...

Australia news LIVE: Calls for ‘broken’ Medicare funding...

New Zealand parents lose custody of their ill...

DAN WOOTTON: As Harry and Meghan spread more...

Grace Tame posts Instagram birthday message in support...

Insulting note left by thief at Sydney Seaforth...

©2022 - All Right Reserved. WhatsNew2Day

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More