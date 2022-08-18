Carol Vorderman’s changing body: A timeline

Carol Vorderman recently stunned fans by unveiling her incredible abs in a pair of tiny shorts after dropping a dress size in two weeks following a fitness retreat in Portugal.

The presenter, 61, has long set tongues wagging with her impressive curves and peachy posterior, repeatedly denying she’s had plastic surgery after unveiling a glamorous post-Countdown look.

Carol was first known for her dowdy looks while appearing on Channel 4’s Countdown, but in the early 2000s unveiled a svelte new look after dropping three dress sizes.

The star has long been a supporter of clean eating and following a detox diet, and has even published books on the subject.

So, as Carol continues to surprise fans with her figure in 60s, here is a timeline looking back at her transformation.

Wow! Carol Vorderman recently stunned fans by unveiling her incredible abs after dropping a dress size in two weeks following a fitness retreat (left), but the star has always caught attention with her changing body (right in 1986)

1982 – Carol Vorderman kickstarts her TV career on Countdown

Carol was first known to many as the letters and numbers guru on Channel 4’s Countdown, beating out thousands of applicants to land a job on the quiz show.

During the series’ early years Carol was typically clad in a smart suits and sophisticated dresses.

The star famously appeared in the series alongside its host Richard Whiteley, until his sudden death in 2005.

Back then: Carol was first known to many as the letters and numbers guru on Channel 4’s Countdown, beating out thousands of applicants to land a job on the quiz show (pictured in 1994)

Very different look: During the series’ early years Carol was typically clad in a smart suits and sophisticated dresses

Glamming it up: Amid the end of her second marriage to management consultant Patrick King, Carol began to catch the eye with racier ensembles, and at the time she first revealed her dedication to a detox diet (left in 1999 and right in 2000)

2000 – Carol separates from her second husband Patrick King

For many fans Carol’s transformation began in the late 1990s following the arrival of her two children, when she ditched her dowdy looks for more form-fitting dresses.

In 2000 the star split from her second husband, management consultant Patrick King after 10 years of marrage.

At the time the star credited her weight loss with following a detox diet,and even released a VHS and book documenting the 28-day plan.

The clean-eating craze focuses on only consuming unprocessed foods and trying to keep ingredients as close to how nature made them as possible.

Sex bomb: Despite showcasing her love for the detox diet, in 2002 (pictured at the time) friends were reportedly concerned for Carol after she was admitted to hospital with severe stomach pains

Rules: Carol has previously credited a strict detox diet, which restricted meat, dairy and soya products, sugar, salt, alcohol, wheat and all processed foods for 28 days (pictured in 2005)

2002 – Carol Vorderman is rushed to hospital following a mystery illness after admitting she is ‘obsessed’ with dieting

Despite showcasing her love for the detox diet, in 2002 friends were reportedly concerned for Carol after she was admitted to hospital with severe stomach pains.

At the time Carol had dropped three dress sizes over two years while following a strict detox diet, which restricted meat, dairy and soya products, sugar, salt, alcohol, wheat and all processed foods for 28 days.

Tough time: Carol revealed that the stress of losing her Countdown job made her pile on the pounds , telling Reveal magazine she had put on close to a stone after a ‘re-tox’ period where she has binged on food

2008 – Carol Vorderman reveals she gained a stone through stress after being sacked from Countdown

Carol revealed that the stress of losing her Countdown job made her pile on the pounds, telling Reveal magazine she had put on close to a stone after a ‘re-tox’ period where she has binged on food.

She said: ‘I have had a re-tox year. When I get stressed, I don’t sleep well and then I get tired. And when I get tired I find myself shovelling food in my mouth just to keep myself awake.

‘I realised I was putting on weight, when I found my dresses were a bit tighter. I was trying to blame the zips when I had difficulty putting them on, but the zips weren’t to blame.’

Confident: After bidding farewell to Countdown, Carol continued to showcase her impressive curves, but insisted in 2011: ‘We all have, in my family, what we call the ‘Vorderman bottom’ – a sticky out, bigger-than-normal, signature, of the rear variety’

2011 – Carol Vorderman’s posterior is crowned Rear Of The Year

In 2011 Carol’s peachy posterior made history when it was crowned Rear Of The Year, after the award’s organisers said she received a ‘deluge’ of votes when her figure became the envy of many middle-aged women.

In an interview with The Daily Mail two years ago, Vorderman admitted it had taken her a while to appreciate her naturally big bum.

She said: ‘We all have, in my family, what we call the ‘Vorderman bottom’ – a sticky out, bigger-than-normal, signature, of the rear variety.

‘It’s been a family joke all our lives – even my lovely brother has one. I know the lines to all the good singalong big bum songs.’

Again? Having previously sworn by her detox diet, Carol previously revealed she had returned to the regime in 2013 after giving into temptation during filming for her new food show (pictured in 2012)

2013 – Carol Vorderman reveals she is back on her detox diet after piling on the pounds while filming new food show

Having previously sworn by her detox diet, Carol previously revealed she had returned to the regime after giving into temptation during filming for her new food show.

She said: ‘I’m on a detox for three months because I’ve eaten so much. I’m terrible, once I start eating certain kinds of food, I go on eating them, so I’ve got to re-train myself.’

Vorderman, much admired for her figure, said: ‘People would make lovely bread and butter pudding in the morning, so I’d have that for breakfast and then you’d follow that with a curry for elevenses, followed by whatever else and I would try everything I could.’

Strict: In 2017 Carol (pictured at the time) said: ‘It was no wheat, no meat, no dairy, no booze, no sugar – all that kind of thing and I was told I was completely cuckoo and now of course that’s what’s recommended!’

2017 – Carol Vorderman started clean-eating before it was cool and reveals the secret behind her enviable figure

Carol revealed that she was following the detox diet years before it was fashionable – and was told she was ‘completely cuckoo’.

She told The Daily Mail: ‘When I hit 40 I did this detox thing, my sort of self-devised, just for 28 days not forever.

‘It was no wheat, no meat, no dairy, no booze, no sugar – all that kind of thing and I was told I was completely cuckoo and now of course that’s what’s recommended!’

Has she? Carol’s incredible curves and peachy posterior sparked a slew of speculation that she had undergone plastic surgery, but she denied the claims in 2019 after showed off her tiny waist in a chic races look (pictured)

2019 – Carol Vorderman hits back at plastic surgery claims

Carol’s incredible curves and peachy posterior sparked a slew of speculation that she had undergone plastic surgery, but the star has repeatedly denied the claims.

She wrote on Twitter: ‘Caught ordering an uber today after a meeting…..an old ⁦@KarenMillen⁩ top and old jeggings from ⁦@marksandspencer⁩…. but it’s the same old Vorders.’

Tough time: Three years ago Carol candidly discussed how going through the menopause has had an impact on her figure, admitting she went through ‘terrible hormonal depression’

2019 – Carol Vorderman admits she went through ‘terrible hormonal depression’ and put on a stone in two weeks during the menopause

Three years ago Carol candidly discussed how going through the menopause has had an impact on her figure, despite insisting she hasn’t weighed herself in two weeks.

‘As you go through the menopause things change. I had what’s called a mirena coil. I put on a stone in two weeks,’ she explained. ‘It gives off hormones as well, so I had it removed and it took me a year to lose the weight.’

The in-shape star reveals the secret to her curves, choosing hiking as her favourite exercise. The keen walker will trek 12-20 miles twice a week, adding that she also likes to focus on her famous derriere, saying: ‘In terms of squats, or the equivalent of squats, I probably do over 20,000 a year… that’s a lot’

Feeling good: In recent days Carol has been eagerly documenting her fitness retreat in Portugal where she has been attempting to slim down through gruelling workouts (pictured left during the retreat and right in May 2022)

2022 – Carol Vorderman, 61, shows off her toned abs in a bikini after dropping a dress size in two weeks

In recent days Carol has been eagerly documenting her fitness retreat in Portugal where she has been attempting to slim down through gruelling workouts.

And the star proudly showed the results of her hard-work in a jaw-dropping Instagram post after dropping ‘over a dress size’, displaying her toned abs in a leopard print bikini and tiny shorts.

Alongside the photo, she penned: ‘We’re coming home soon….still another day to go. 18 days – 3 days (going to restaurants) = 15 days on juice here at @juicemasterretreats @jasonvale.’

She continued: ‘I’ve dropped over a dress size and bursting with energy. Haven’t been into these shorts for a few years and now they’re loose. Boommmm.’