Carol Vorderman shows off her incredible abs in a form-fitting crop top during fitness retreat in Portugal

Carol Vorderman looked amazing showing off her toned abs as she took a break from her intense fitness program in Portugal.

The TV host, 61, who is currently at the exclusive Juice Master retreat, took to her Instagram account to share the results of her hard work over the past seven days.

On Wednesday on her Instagram account, the former Countdown star told her followers how she “loved her time at the resort,” but struggled to cope with the heat.

“In week 2 here at @juicemasterretreats @jasonvale…..the vibe has started now…love it,” Carol began in the caption of her social media post.

‘It’s so warm here…. I think it’s just like home. Almost 40C every day which is way too hot for me BUT it’s all good and it cools down in a few days.

‘Spent most of the time doing yoga, gym, swimming and paddle boarding and chilling out.

She concluded: ‘BOOMMMMM. SENDING LOVE BACK HOME X .’

Carol’s slim waist also showed off the results of her dedication to the program when she donned a pair of Stronger high-waisted leggings.

The media personality glowed as she went makeup-free in the snaps and let her blonde hair fall over her face in a hassle-free tousled style.

She wore oversized leopard print sunglasses as she beamed for the fitness selfies.

The post comes after Carol showed off her gorgeous curves in a stylish ensemble when she told her Instagram followers about a shopping trip last month.

The TV fave looked incredible in leopard print tights with a cropped white zip.

The smiling blonde beauty showed off her natural good looks as she showed off a yellow Selfridges bag.

New Phone!: Carol showed off her gorgeous curves in a new Instagram photo last month as she updated followers on a brand new purchase

Keeping her fans updated, Carol wrote: ‘She’s always been an @officialselfridges girl…I just bought an iPhone 13….hopefully the image quality improves over the usual tattoo I put out… ‘

Elsewhere, the math prodigy took to her Instagram stories the next day as she documented her journey as she headed for Portugal.

The star filmed herself at Heathrow airport, looking chic and travel-ready in a khaki button-up ensemble.

‘Happy holidays’: The star filmed herself at Heathrow airport, looking chic and ready to travel in a khaki button-up ensemble

Carol enjoyed a cup of tea at the terminal, then posted a selfie from Portugal, wanting to be in full holiday mode in some shades.

She had her platinum blonde locks in relaxed waves.

‘Landed. Excited,” she wrote.