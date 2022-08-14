Carol Vorderman shows off her curves in a cropped swimsuit at a fitness retreat in Portugal

<!–

Carol Vorderman put on an age-defying display as she posed for a revealing new snap on Instagram Stories while enjoying a luxurious fitness retreat in Portugal.

The Countdown star, 61, showed off her famous curves in a cropped black and pink swim top paired with matching bottoms as she prepared for a morning dip in the pool.

The star is on vacation at a fitness retreat at Juicy Oasis in the mountains.

Carol showed off her impressive abs and showed off her striking swim look as she prepared for an early morning swim.

Carol captioned the post: “Swim tomorrow,” and the snap quickly sparked a flurry of comments from her celebrity friends and followers.

Good Morning Britain’s Susanna Reid replied with a slew of supportive emojis, while returning Doctor Who boss Russell T Davies added, “Morning darling ❤️” to which Carol wrote back, “Good morning, wonderful man.”

Last week in a video compilation, Carol donned a clinging beige T-shirt in leopard print leggings as she documented her intense training during the retreat.

She put on an animated screen as she worked up a sweat on the gym bike with her boyfriend.

Showing off the results of her dedication to the program, Carol took to her Instagram Stories later in the day to show off her slim waist in an all-black ensemble.

The media personality looked stunning in a sleek black top, paired with matching leggings and a pair of orange sneakers.

It comes after Carol raised some eyebrows when she shared a video to launch her new TikTok account in which she appeared to be going topless.

Carol even had a naked bikini that was barely visible, but that didn’t stop some of her fans from thinking she posted something more daring.

Carol announced that she was now a TiKTok member and shared the clip on social media asking fans to join her and “have fun” on the platform.