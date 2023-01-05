Carol Vorderman reveals her New Year’s Resolution is to fly a plane with Tom Cruise

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She has been a licensed pilot for almost a decade after flying a plane live on This Morning in 2013.

And now Carol Vorderman has revealed she hopes to take to the skies this year with fellow pilot Tom Cruise.

Joking that they could be “Maverick and math erick,” the former Countdown wizz, 62, admitted it was her New Year’s resolution to fly with the Top Gun star.

‘We could be Maverick and math-erick’: Carol Vorderman has revealed her New Year’s resolution is to fly a plane with Tom Cruise

She explained her goal for the year while appearing on Heart FM’s Breakfast Show with Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston on Thursday morning.

The presenters asked Carol if she had any New Year’s resolutions for 2023, to which she replied that she only had one in mind.

“Well, I only have one this year. I accomplished everything and more that I set out to do last year, and this year I’m aiming to fly with Tom Cruise in a fun way,” the star explained.

A confused Jamie then asked, “Wow is that a euphemism for something?”

Inner movie star: Carol is a huge fan of Tom’s blockbuster franchise Top Gun and got into the mood at the premiere last year

Radio appearance: She explained her goal for the year while appearing on Heart FM’s Breakfast Show with Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston on Thursday mornings

Carol confirmed, “No, it’s flying with Tom Cruise, piloting, because I’m flying. I went to the Leicester Square premiere of Top ‘SUM’, look what I did there… Top Gun and I thought no, that’s what I’d absolutely love to do, fly with Tom Cruise.’

After Jamie rechecked that it would be “just flying” between the pair, Amanda joked, “They might join the mile high club…”

Later, revisiting the unlikely pairing, she joked, “We could have furry dice in the cockpit”

She explained: ‘I went to the Leicester Square premiere of Top ‘SUM’, look what I was doing there… Top Gun and I thought no, that’s what I’d absolutely love to do is fly with Tom Cruise’

Laughing: After Jamie double-checked that it would be “just flying” between the pair, Amanda quipped, “They might join the mile high club…”

Amanda agreed, “I thought you could have ‘Caza and Tom’ in that kind of tape on the other side of the cockpit.”

“Maverick and Math-erick,” Carol suggested.

It wouldn’t be the first time she’s met an American actor either, as she took to Instagram in 2022 to share a flashback of them together from “a few years ago.”

Days later, she attended the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick wearing a pilot outfit similar to Tom’s in the franchise.

Friends: Amanda and Carol were cozy together in the studio

Carol took to Instagram to share a slew of snaps from her performance on Heart FM, beaming alongside Jamie and Amanda.

And there was an awkward moment on the show when Carol got a rather personal question from Jamie Theakston about her sex life.

Amanda told her co-host on the air saying, “That’s very personal, Jamie Theakston! You would never ask a lady that.’