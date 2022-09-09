Carol Vorderman recalls ‘stunning lunch’ with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip

Carol Vorderman has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after she died ‘peacefully’ in Balmoral on September 8, aged 96.

The 61-year-old television personality, who received an MBE in 2000, recalled her “stunning lunch” with the late monarch and Prince Philip on Friday.

On Instagram, Carol announced that she had signed the Royal Family’s online condolence book while sharing some fond memories of the Queen.

Alongside a photo of her heartfelt message, she wrote: ‘As with so many millions, I have found it respectful to pay my own little tribute to Her Majesty.

The official condolence register is open and can be found here if anyone wants to do the same.

“I’ve met the Queen a number of times, once over a wonderful private lunch with her and Prince Philip at Buckingham Palace, more perhaps at a different time.”

Carol continued, “She was my Nain’s (grandmother’s) queen, my mother’s queen and mine. God bless you ma’am. What a woman you were.’

Her message in the Royal Family’s online condolence book, which she shared a photo of, read: ‘You were my grandmother’s queen, my mother’s queen and mine too.

‘You were a constant, our island in a storm, our place of calm. As a woman, you have led us through a liberation greater than ever in history. We will miss you. I’m going to miss you.

‘With the utmost respect. Your servant, a little Welsh girl.’

In the Queen’s Birthday Honours, in June 2000, Carol was honored as a Member of the Order of British Empire for her services to broadcasting.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully on Thursday in Balmoral, Scotland.

Her son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, is now King Charles III as the world mourns his mother, Britain’s longest reigning monarch.

All of Her Majesty’s children had been rushed to Balmoral today after doctors became ‘concerned’ about her health. Hours later, she died surrounded by her family.

At 6:30 p.m., her death was confirmed. A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: ‘The Queen passed away peacefully this afternoon in Balmoral. The King and The Queen Consort remain in Balmoral tonight and return to London tomorrow.”

With the death of the Queen, Britain and her Commonwealth realms will enter a ten-day period of mourning as millions of her subjects in the UK and abroad come to terms with her passing.

And when her son takes the throne, there will also be a celebration of her historic 70th reign that saw her reach her platinum jubilee this year – a milestone unlikely to be reached again by a British monarch.

Charles, the king, said: ‘The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sorrow for me and all members of my family.

“We deeply mourn the passing of a beloved sovereign and dearly beloved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the rich and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of grief and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.”

Tributes are already pouring in for Her Majesty, for many the greatest Briton in history and arguably the most famous woman on Earth. To billions of people around the world, she was the face of the British.

To her subjects at home, Her Majesty was the anchor of the nation, standing steadfast no matter what storm she or her country faced – from the uncertain aftermath of World War II to, more recently, the pandemic. She was also steadfast in dealing with tragedy and scandal in her own family, most recently the fallout from Megxit and the death of her beloved husband Prince Philip.

Charles will tour the UK for his mother’s funeral with his wife Camilla, who the Queen announced she would be crowned Queen consort to her eldest son in a landmark statement marking Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee and 70 years on the throne on February 6.

The Queen’s passing came more than a year after her beloved husband Philip, her “strength and guide,” who died in April 2021 at the age of 99.

Since his funeral, where she has been harrowingly alone due to lockdown restrictions, her own health has faltered and she has had to miss an increasing number of events, mainly due to ‘mobility issues’ and fatigue.