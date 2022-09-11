Carol Vorderman pays tribute to newly appointed Charles III

<!–

Carol Vorderman has paid tribute to the newly appointed King Charles III after developing a lasting friendship with the Royal through her partnership with its premier charity, the Prince’s Trust.

Charles, formerly the Prince of Wales, was proclaimed king in a historic ceremony at St James’s Palace on Saturday after a meeting of the accession council in which he swore an oath to insiders.

In response to his nomination in a series of Instagram posts, Vorderman, 61, reflected on her association with the new king, largely through her hosting role at the Pride Of Britain Awards and her continued support of his long-running youth charity.

Hail the King: Carol Vorderman has paid tribute to the newly appointed King Charles III after developing a lasting friendship with the Royal through his main charity, the Prince’s Trust

She shared a photo of the historic moment when he signed his proclamation, writing, “Long live the king!”

Speaking about his work with disaffected children in the UK, she added: His organization @princestrust was founded over 40 years ago and was way ahead of its time… changed the lives of hundreds of thousands of people for the better.”

The former Countdown co-host also shared photos with King Charles during his various appearances at the Pride Of Britain Awards, where she has hosted the show since 1999, including the moment when he tried a dance routine with Britain’s Olympic athletes.

Support: Vorderman responded to his nomination in a series of Instagram posts, reflecting on her association with the new king, largely through his long-running youth charity

Old times: The former Countdown co-host also shared photos with King Charles during his appearances at the Pride Of Britain Awards, where she has been a presenter since 1999

Memories: Other shared photos drew attention to Vorderman’s various encounters with the King, including one of former NASA Center Deputy Director Colleen Hartman

She added: “At the @prideofbritain awards, we presented the @princestrust Young Achiever Award every year…

“And we laughed… here we ask King Charles to do the MOBOT with our Olympians on the podium. He’s a great sport.’

Other undated photos drew attention to Vorderman’s several encounters with the king at social gatherings over the years, including one with former NASA deputy center director Colleen Hartman.

Remember that time you did the MOBOT? Vorderman with King Charles in another undated Instagram photo shared with followers on Sunday

Convoy: The presenter further drew attention to the transport of the Queen’s coffin from Balmoral to Buckingham Palace (pictured)

Drawing further attention to the transport of the Queen’s casket from Balmoral to Buckingham Palace, she wrote: ‘The roads and streets in Scotland lined by people to pay their respects, and rightly so, so that they may have the opportunity to do so. to do.

‘I wish the same would happen from Edinburgh to London. So many millions in other parts of our country who can’t afford to go to London would want to do the same.’

The former Prince of Wales took the throne on Thursday after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.